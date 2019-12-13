Tucker signs with KSU Tuscarawas softball

River Valley senior Kaylee Tucker, seated center, will be continuing her softball career after signing with Kent State University at Tuscarawas on Thursday, Dec. 5, during a ceremony held in the foyer area of River Valley High School. Tucker — a 4-year starting catcher and 4-year letterwinner in both softball and basketball for the Lady Raiders — plans to major in psychology and currently owns a 3.2 grade-point average. Kaylee is joined in front by her parents, Kristin and Michael Tucker. Standing in back, from left, are RVHS Principal T.R. Edwards, RVHS Athletic Director Richard Stephens and KSU Tuscarawas softball coach Chuck Peach. The Golden Eagles are based in New Philadelphia (OH) and are members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. (Courtesy photo)

