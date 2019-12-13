Lady Falcons top Miller, 37-30

MASON, W.Va. — They say free throws play an important role in determining the final outcome.

The Lady Falcons, both ways around, couldn’t really argue with the sentiment.

The Wahama girls basketball team remained unbeaten and made four more charity tosses than visiting Miller attempted on Thursday night during a 37-30 decision in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Gary Clark Court.

The host Lady Falcons (3-0, 3-0 TVC Hocking) completed the last of a 3-game home stand unscathed, despite mustering only four field goals in each half against a Miller squad that practically led the entire first half.

The visiting Lady Falcons built leads of 7-6 and 14-12 after each of the first two frames, but the Red and White countered with a pivotal 11-4 surge while securing a 22-18 lead entering the finale.

Senior Hannah Rose converted all six of her free throw attempts and WHS tacked on a trio of field goals during a 15-12 run down the stretch, allowing the hosts to complete the 7-point outcome.

Wahama made eight field goals overall — half of which were 3-pointers — and also netted 17-of-23 free throw attempts for 74 percent. The Lady Falcons were just 1-of-3 at the stripe in the first half and went 8-of-10 overall in the fourth period.

Lauren Noble paced WHS with a three trifectas and a game-high 15 points, followed by Rose with 10 points on a perfect 10-of-10 free throw effort in the second half.

Emma Gibbs was next with eight points and Amber Wolfe completed the winning tally with four points.

Miller netted 12 total field goals — including one trifecta — and also went 5-of-13 at the charity stripe for 38 percent.

Hallie Joseph paced the guests with 13 points, followed by Askya McFann, Ashley Spencer and Josie Crabtree with five points each. Emma Joseph completed the MHS tally with two markers.

Wahama makes its first road trip of the season on Monday when it travels to Stewart to face Federal Hocking in a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

