Patriots outlast Point, 66-60

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Robert Clutter enjoyed a memorable home opener at Point Pleasant.

Unfortunately, Clutter is not a member of the Big Blacks’ basketball roster.

Clutter poured in a game-high 30 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau for his Calvary Baptist career Thursday night during a 66-60 victory over the PPHS boys basketball team in a non-conference matchup inside The Dungeon.

The game was tight throughout as both teams found themselves tied at 17 through eight minutes of play, but the Patriots (4-2) received nine points from Clutter as part of a small 18-15 second quarter push that gave the guests a 35-32 edge at the break.

Calvary extended its lead out to as much as 47-35 late in the third quarter, but Hunter Bush hit consecutive 3-pointers that closed the gap down to 47-41 with 1:47 left in the canto.

Bush — who had 10 of the 11 PPHS points in the third stanza — ended the frame with a basket that cut the deficit down to 47-43.

Braxton Yates hit consecutive trifectas as part of a 6-5 spurt over the opening two minutes of the finale, allowing Point Pleasant to whittle the lead down to 52-49. The hosts, however, were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

Clutter countered with a 3-pointer at the 5:43 mark, sparking a 9-6 run over the next three minutes while doubling the lead out to 61-55 with 3:13 left in regulation.

The dagger, and the historic moment, both came with 2:28 remaining as Clutter drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner as he was fouled, pushing the senior over quadruple digits for his career.

Clutter, however, missed the free throw, making it a 64-55 contest. Point answered with a 5-2 run over the final 2:08 of regulation, but were never closer than two possessions the rest of the way.

Point Pleasant made 21 total field goals — including 11 trifectas — and also went 7-of-9 at the free throw line for 78 percent.

Bush led the hosts with 26 points, but scored only one point in the fourth quarter. Yates was next with 20 points, while Kyelar Morrow followed with eight markers.

Aidan Sang, Jovone Johnson and McKeehan Justus completed the PPHS tally with two points apiece.

Calvary netted 25 total field goals — including nine 3-pointers — and also made 7-of-15 charity tosses for 47 percent.

Clutter scored at least eight points in every quarter except the third, when he mustered only four points. Scottie Richards was next with 16 points, followed by Ben Scarbro and Micah Daniels with respective efforts of seven and six markers.

Lawson Blake was next with five points and Luke Pauley completed things with two markers.

Point Pleasant returns to action Saturday when it travels to the University of Rio Grande to face Oak Hill in a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

Point Pleasant senior Aidan Sang (5) dribbles past Calvary Baptist defender Robert Clutter during the second half of Thursday night's boys basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant junior Kyelar Morrow leans for a steal attempt during the second half of Thursday night's boys basketball contest against Calvary Baptist in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant senior Jovone Johnson (11) delivers a pass to the corner during the second half of Thursday night's boys basketball contest against Calvary Baptist in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant senior Braxton Yates releases a 3-point shot attempt during the second half of Wednesday night's boys basketball contest against Calvary Baptist in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

