Marauders knock off River Valley, 56-45

BIDWELL, Ohio — Balanced scoring and a big edge on the boards.

The Meigs boys basketball team had four scorers in double digits and pulled in 14-more rebounds than host River Valley on Tuesday in Gallia County, giving the Marauders a 56-45 victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener for each side.

An 8-to-2 edge in field goals in the opening quarter gave Meigs (3-1, 1-0 TVC Ohio) a 17-7 lead eight minutes into play. The Raiders (2-2, 0-1) cut their deficit in half in the second quarter, going on a 15-to-10 run to make the MHS lead 27-22 at the break.

Meigs gained some breathing room with a 13-to-6 third quarter, and took a 40-28 into the finale.

River Valley saved its best for last, scoring 17 points over the last eight minutes, but the Marauders sealed the 56-45 victory with 16 points and a 9-of-13 performance from the free throw line in the period.

Meigs pulled in 18 defensive rebounds and 13 offensive rebounds in the win, while the Silver and Black grabbed 10 defensive boards and seven on the offensive end. River Valley had 13 turnovers in the setback, with MHS giving the ball away 15 times.

Wyatt Hoover led the Maroon and Gold with 16 points on eight field goals. Weston Baer made a game-best two three-pointers on his way to 13 points for the guests, Coulter Cleland came up with a dozen markers, while Bobby Musser scored 10. Rounding out the MHS total, Cam Burnem scored three and Cory Cox added two.

Leading the Raiders, Jordan Lambert poured in 22 points on seven field goals and seven free throws. Chase Caldwell was next with eight points, followed by Brandon Call with seven, and Jordan Burns with four. Mason Rhodes and Dylan Fulks tallied two points apiece for the hosts.

Meigs was 11-of-16 (68.8 percent) from the free throw line in the win, while RVHS was 13-of-17 (76.5 percent) at the stripe.

These teams are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 28 in Rocksprings.

Both squads will continue league-play on Friday, with the Marauders hosting Wellston, and the Raiders invading Vinton County.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.