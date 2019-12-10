Mason County had two players chosen to the 2019 Class A football teams, as selected by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

Both Wahama and Hannan were represented with a single selection as the White Falcons went 3-7 overall, while the Wildcats went 1-9 over the course of the gridiron campaign.

Wahama senior Trevor Hunt was chosen to the honorable mention squad for his efforts as both a running back and defensive back. Hunt

Hannan junior Dylan Starkey was also named to the honorable mention list for his efforts as both a tight end and a linebacker.

Hunt and Starkey were both first-time recipients of all-state honors in football.

Doddridge County running back Hunter America was the first team captain on offense, while Wheeling Central linebacker Adam Murray was the defensive first team captain.

Curtis McGhee of Wheeling Central was the second team captain on offense and East Hardy defensive back Andrew Tharp was the second team defensive captain.

2019 WVSWA Class A football teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

OL: Cole James, Doddridge County; Liam Fultineer, Mount View; Cy Persinger, Midland Trail; Hunter Bowling, Sherman; Leewood Molessa, Williamstown.

WR: Griffin Devericks, Doddridge County; Caleb May, Tug Valley.

QB: Ethan Varney, Tug Valley.

RB: Hunter America, Doddridge County (captain); Noah Brown, Greenbrier West; Ty Moore, Williamstown.

K: Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield.

Utility: Mark Rucker, Tyler Consolidated; Jeb Boice, Parkersburg Catholic; Zach McClung, Greenbrier West.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Hunter McMiken, Van; Josh Alt, Pendleton County; Drew Clendenin, Buffalo; Jalen Brunney, Parkersburg Catholic.

LB: Adam Murray, Wheeling Central (captain); Eric Brown, Williamstown; Austin Kelley, Doddridge County; Garrett Owens, Ritchie County; Austin Alt, East Hardy.

DB: Hunter Jenkins, Doddridge County; Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Central; Nathan Murray, Wirt County.

P: Jacob Anthony, Ravenswood.

Utility: Jalen Creighton, Wheeling Central; Landon McFadden, South Harrison.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

OL: Michael Horan, Wheeling Central; Trey Waller, South Harrison; Park Michels, Buffalo; Cole McClung, Greenbrier West; Zack Graham, Ravenswood.

WR: Gus Morrison, Ritchie County; Brennan Secrist, Madonna.

QB: Isaiah Gardiner, Pendleton County.

RB: Tre Moss, Ritchie County; Matthew Jenkins, Moorefield.

K: D.J. Devinney, Doddridge County.

Utility: Curtis McGhee, Wheeling Central (captain); Brennan Boron, St. Marys; Ethan Cross, Paden City; Noah Neely, Cameron.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Mike Hamrick, Magnolia; Cameron Lovejoy, Buffalo; Stone Sartin, Tolsia; Connor Cunningham, Doddridge County.

LB: Vinnie High, Wheeling Central; Hunter Claypool, Meadow Bridge; Trent Meador, Summers County; Brady Ankrom, Williamstown.

DB: Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West; Andrew Tharp, East Hardy (captain); Kole Sutton, Williamstown.

P: Gage Huffman, Tyler Consolidated.

Utility: Reece Nutter, Webster County; Caden Boggs, Tygarts Valley; John Wilson, Tolsia.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Josh Bright, Tygarts Valley; Jessop Broughton, Cameron; Tanner Copley, Tolsia; Jaycob Creel, Ravenswood; Vincent Cyrus, Moorefield; Mason Deem, Williamstown; Richard Dornon, St. Marys; Dalton Dunkle, Pendleton County; Dylan Hardy, Summers County; Sean Hays, Clay-Battelle; Devin Farley, Doddridge County; Daniel Gorby, Clay-Battelle; Dylan Knight, Doddridge County; Caleb Jantuah, Richwood; Jason LaAsmar, South Harrison; Case Landis, Tyler Consolidated; Payton Marling, Wheeling Central; Michael McGee, Richwood; Brayden Modesitt, Williamstown; Garrett Parsons, Wirt County; Cody Poe, Hundred; Kayden Procacina, Ritchie County; Lucky Pulice, Madonna; Jacob Rine, Wheeling Central; Dillon Shinaberry, Pocahontas County; Wade Smitley, Parkersburg Catholic; David Stewart, Van; Gavin Streets, Valley; Dawson Tharp, Webster County; Clayton Thomas, Paden City; Daniel White, Tygarts Valley;

HONORABLE MENTION

Jason Anderson, Paden City; Anthony Bailey, Mount View; Adam Baker, East Hardy; Keaton Baldwin, Pocahontas County; Calvin Blunt Jr., Trinity; Keegan Bolyard, Tygarts Valley; Jacob Bronner, Madonna; Noah Bumgardner, Doddridge County; Reese Burnside, Doddridge County; Deacon Carmichael, Cameron; Michael Chandler, Doddridge County; Devon Eldridge, Trinity; Ean Hamrick, Gilmer County; Chase Hood, Ravenswood; Trevor Hunt, Wahama; Jared Jones, Doddridge County; Evan Kyle, Pendleton County; TJ Jackson, Tolsia; Silas McKeever, Magnolia; Logan Norris, Hundred; Dylan Patterson, St. Marys; Logan Powell, Wirt County; Jaren Robinson, South Harrison; Ty Roles, Meadow Bridge; CJ Rose, Wheeling Central; Garrett Scott, Cameron; Thomas Sessi, Madonna; JD Shaffer, Ritchie County; Mason Smith, Wheeling Central; Grayson Spaulding, Tug Valley; Dylan Starkey, Hannan; Hunter Starkey, Greenbrier West; Wayne Stephenson, Ravenswood; Joel Stophel, Parkersburg Catholic; Willie Walden, Tygarts Valley; Cyle West, St. Marys.

Wahama senior Trevor Hunt (5) runs outside for extra yardage during a Sept. 6 football game against Miller at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.11-WAH-Hunt.jpg Wahama senior Trevor Hunt (5) runs outside for extra yardage during a Sept. 6 football game against Miller at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Hannan junior Dylan Starkey (2) brings down a Tolsia ball carrier during a Nov. 8 football game at the Craigo Athletic Complex in Ashton, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.11-HAN-Starkey.jpg Hannan junior Dylan Starkey (2) brings down a Tolsia ball carrier during a Nov. 8 football game at the Craigo Athletic Complex in Ashton, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Wahama’s Hunt, Hannan’s Starkey named to HM squad

