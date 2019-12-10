Wahama tops Lady Tornadoes, 56-41

MASON, W.Va. — A good start kept a good start going.

The Wahama girls basketball team stormed out to a 17-8 first quarter lead and never looked back Monday night during a 56-41 victory over visiting Southern in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup at Gary Clark Court.

The Lady Falcons (2-0, 2-0 TVC Hocking) wasted little time establishing an inside presence as Emma Gibbs scored seven points during that opening period surge that provided a 9-point cushion.

Hannah Rose followed by hitting three trifectas and scoring 11 points during a 15-8 second quarter run that increased the WHS lead out to 32-16 at the break.

Gibbs and Mikie Lieving each poured in four points during a 13-11 third quarter spurt that pushed the lead out to 45-27 entering the finale.

The Lady Tornadoes (1-4, 0-3) received eight points from Jordan Hardwick down the stretch as part of a 14-11 run that closed the final deficit out at 15 points.

The Red and White made 23 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 5-of-18 at the free throw line for 28 percent. The hosts were just 2-of-9 at the stripe entering the fourth quarter.

Rose paced WHS with all five trfiectas and a game-high 26 points, followed by Gibbs with 15 points and Lieving with five markers.

Torre VanMatre and Lauren Noble were next with four points each, with Amber Wolfe rounding out the winning tally with two points.

The Purple and Gold made 15 total field goals — including five 3-pointers — and also went 6-of-14 at the free throw line for 43 percent.

Hardwick and Kayla Evans both paced SHS with 14 points apiece, followed by Baylee Wolfe with five markers. Phoenix Cleland and Kelly Sharver were next with three points each, while Shelby Cleland completed the scoring with two points.

Wahama returns to action Thursday when it hosts Miller in a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

Southern is back on the hardwood Saturday when it travels to Bidwell to face River Valley in a non-conference tilt at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

