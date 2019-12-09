Lady Pioneers roll past Point, 59-27

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Not as fortunate on the home front.

After opening the season with an impressive 13-point win at Poca, the Point Pleasant girls basketball team trailed wire-to-wire in its home opener Monday night during a 59-27 setback to visiting Wayne in a non-conference matchup of previously unbeaten squads.

The host Lady Knights (1-1) were limited to a single 3-point field goal in each of the first two quarters, while the Lady Pioneers (2-0) had five different players score at least four points en route to a commanding 34-6 halftime advantage.

PPHS — which trailed 15-3 after eight minutes of play — received a pair of trifectas from Brooke Warner in the third period, but the guests still won the canto by a slim 11-10 margin while extending the lead out to 45-16.

The hosts made a 9-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter to close to within 20 points at 45-25, but were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

WHS ended the final 5-plus minutes with a 14-2 charge that ultimately resulted in the 32-point outcome — the largest lead of the entire game.

The Lady Knights made 10 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 1-of-6 at the free throw line for 17 percent.

Tayah Fetty led the hosts with 12 points, followed by Warner and Morgan Miller with six markers apiece. Baylie Rickard completed the Point Pleasant tally with three points.

Wayne had 10 different players reach the scoring column and netted 25 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — while sinking 5-of-15 charity tosses for 33 percent.

Alana Eves led the guests with a game-high 13 points, followed by Kierston Stroud and Jazmyn Tabor with 11 points each. Haley Wallace and Sara Hooks were next with six markers apiece, with Makayla Hood chipping in five points.

Jorden Damron, Jadyn Ross and Jaden Dingess each contributed two points apiece, while Morgan Marshall completed the winning tally with a single point.

Point Pleasant begins a 6-game road trip on Wednesday when it travels to Ripley for a non-conference tilt at 6:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant senior Morgan Miller (5) pressures a Wayne guard as teammates Tristan Wilson (12) and Baylie Rickard provide help during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.11-PP-Defense.jpg Point Pleasant senior Morgan Miller (5) pressures a Wayne guard as teammates Tristan Wilson (12) and Baylie Rickard provide help during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Brooke Warner, right, drives around a Wayne defender during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.1-PP-Warner.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Brooke Warner, right, drives around a Wayne defender during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Tayah Fetty (34) tries to make an entry pass into the low block during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest against Wayne in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.11-PP-Fetty.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Tayah Fetty (34) tries to make an entry pass into the low block during the second half of Monday night’s girls basketball contest against Wayne in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

