Marshall, Ohio land bowl bids

Once again, a bowling they will go.

Both Marshall and Ohio are headed into the 2019 holiday season with football on the mind as the programs make at least their third consecutive appearances on the end-of-year college football bowl docket.

The Bobcats will be making the program’s fifth consecutive bowl appearance and 13th overall in school history when they take on Nevada at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Boise, Idaho.

Ohio (6-6) — which finished second in the Mid-American Conference East Division — is 4-8 all-time in bowl games, but the Green and White have won their last two postseason games.

OU also captured the program’s first-ever bowl victory in the 2011 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl with a 24-23 decision over Utah State.

The matchup with a Wolfpack (7-5) — who finished third in the Mountain West West Division — will be the first game back in Boise for the Bobcats since that initial bowl triumph.

Marshall will be making the program’s third consecutive bowl appearance and 16th overall in school history when its faces Central Florida at the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, in Tampa, Florida.

The Thundering Herd (8-4) — which finished second in the Conference USA East Division — is 12-3 all-time in bowl games and is currently 6-0 under MU coach Doc Holliday in the past decade.

Marshall participated in this same bowl game a year ago after knocking off South Florida by a 38-20 margin at Raymond James Stadium.

Central Florida (9-3) ended up placing second in the American Athletic Conference East Division this fall.

Marshall running back Sheldon Evans (5) prepares to run into Ohio safety Javon Hagan (7) during a Sept. 14 football game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.10-OU-Herd.jpg Marshall running back Sheldon Evans (5) prepares to run into Ohio safety Javon Hagan (7) during a Sept. 14 football game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.