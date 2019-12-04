Lady Knights top Poca in opener, 37-24

POCA, W.Va. — A solid start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team received a career-high 21 points from sophomore Brooke Warner and cruised to a 37-24 victory over host Poca in a non-conference matchup Tuesday night in Putnam County.

The Lady Knights (1-0) used a balanced attack early on as the guests had four different players reach the scoring column en route to a commanding 22-7 halftime cushion.

Warner — who had 10 points at the break — accounted for eight points as part of a 12-6 third quarter surge that increased the lead out to 34-13 entering the finale.

The Lady Dots (0-1) held PPHS without a field goal in the fourth and made an 11-3 push down the stretch, ultimately wrapping up the 13-point outcome.

The Lady Knights made 14 total field goals — including a pair of 3-pointers — and also netted 7-of-17 free throws for 41 percent. The guests were 4-of-5 at the charity stripe entering the fourth quarter.

Morgan Miller followed Warner with seven points and Tayah Fetty was next with five markers. Tristan Wilson and Baylie Rickard completed the winning tally with two points apiece.

Poca made seven field goals — all 2-pointers — and also went 10-of-17 at the free throw line for 59 percent.

Devin Ord paced PHS with 12 points, followed by Liberty Gladwell with six points and Brooke Campbell with four markers. Madison Strickland also had two points in the setback.

Point Pleasant returns to action Monday when it makes its home debut against Wayne at 6:30 p.m.

