Marauders turn back Belpre, 65-61

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — A big night on the boards.

The Meigs boys basketball team claimed more than twice as many rebounds as non-conference guest Belpre Tuesday night at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, as the Marauders pulled out a 65-61 victory to stay unbeaten.

MHS (2-0) fell behind 6-0 in the early going, but fought back to within two points, at 10-8, by the end of the opening period.

The Marauders tied it at 12 and then took their first lead of the night, at 16-15, with 5:25 left in the half. Belpre (0-1) tied it at 16 and 18, but the hosts closed the half with a 9-to-3 run for a 27-21 advantage.

The teams were even in the third canto, each scoring 17 points to make the Marauder lead 44-38 with eight minutes to play.

A 13-to-7 Golden Eagle run to start the fourth tied the game at 51 with four minutes remaining. The Marauders answered with a 10-to-2 spurt and led 61-53 with 1:17 to play. The guests scored eight of the final 12 points, but it was too little, too late, as the Maroon and Gold claimed the 65-61 win.

Following the triumph, second-year Marauders head coach Jeremy Hill admitted the evening wasn’t perfect for the Maroon and Gold, but that getting the win ultimately made up for it.

“We had a lot of mistakes, we had miscues, missed opportunities, we shot ourselves in the foot a few times, we missed a lot of free throws, we had more turnovers than we expect to have, but you add up all of those negatives, and the number one positive is, we got another W,” said Hill. “We’re 2-0, with a chance to go 3-0 on Friday night against Warren. We know it’s going to be a tough place to play, and they’re a tough, well-coached team. It could be worse, it could be 1-1, but it’s not, it’s 2-0. We’ll take it and just keep getting better.”

Meigs’ rebounding advantage was 42-to-20 overall, including 15-to-5 on the offensive end. The Marauders committed 20 turnovers, while marking 10 assists, seven steals and three blocks. Belpre gave the ball away a dozen times, and had 13 assists, 11 steals and two rejections in the loss.

The Marauders made 23-of-47 (48.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 1-of-5 (20 percent) three-point tries, while Belpre was 20-of-52 (38.5 percent) from the field, including 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) from deep. Meigs was 18-of-35 (51.4 percent) from the foul line, including 15-of-26 (57.7 percent) in the fourth quarter, while BHS was 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) from the stripe in the game.

MHS senior Weston Baer led the hosts with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, to go with a team-high four assists. Coulter Cleland scored 13 points in the victory, Wyatt Hoover added 10, while Bobby Musser — who led the team’s defense with three rejections and a steal — had eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Cory Cox contributed six points to the winning cause, Caleb Burnem chipped in with three, while Cam Burnem came up with one.

Logan Adams led Belpre with team-highs of 20 points, seven assists and four steals. Eric Dotson tallied 13 points for the guests, P.J. Adler added nine, while Evan Wells wound up with eight points and a team-best four rebounds. Rounding out the BHS total, Connor Baker scored seven and Nick Godfrey marked four.

Meigs’ trip to Warren on Friday will be the Marauders’ last contest before beginning Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.

Meigs senior Cory Cox (12) gets a loose ball in front of Golden Eagles Logan Adams (14) and Nick Godfrey (34), during the Marauders’ 65-61 victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.6-MHS-Cox.jpg Meigs senior Cory Cox (12) gets a loose ball in front of Golden Eagles Logan Adams (14) and Nick Godfrey (34), during the Marauders’ 65-61 victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs sophomore Coulter Cleland (10) puts up a contested two-pointer, during the first half of the Marauders’ 65-61 victory over Belpre on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.6-wo-MHS-Cleland.jpg Meigs sophomore Coulter Cleland (10) puts up a contested two-pointer, during the first half of the Marauders’ 65-61 victory over Belpre on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS junior Wyatt Hoover tries to put the ball back up over a pair of Golden Eagles, during Tuesday’s non-conference bout at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.6-wo-MHS-Hoover.jpg MHS junior Wyatt Hoover tries to put the ball back up over a pair of Golden Eagles, during Tuesday’s non-conference bout at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Meigs senior Weston Baer drives in for a layup in front of Belpre’s Connor Baker (25), during the Marauders’ four-point victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.6-wo-MHS-Baer.jpg Meigs senior Weston Baer drives in for a layup in front of Belpre’s Connor Baker (25), during the Marauders’ four-point victory on Tuesday in Rocksprings, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.