2019-20 Meigs County winter sports schedules

MHS Boys Basketball
|11-29
|vs. Southern
|6 p.m.
|12-3
|vs. Belpre
|6 p.m.
|12-6
|at Warren
|6 p.m.
|12-10
|at River Valley
|6 p.m.
|12-13
|vs. Wellston
|6 p.m.
|12-17
|at Athens
|6 p.m.
|12-20
|vs. Alexander
|6 p.m.
|12-21
|vs. New Hope Christian
|6:30
|12-28
|vs. Eastern
|6 p.m.
|1-3
|at Fisher Catholic
|6 p.m.
|1-7
|at Jackson
|6 p.m.
|1-10
|vs. Vinton County
|6 p.m.
|1-11
|vs. Marietta
|6 p.m.
|1-14
|at Fort Frye
|6 p.m.
|1-17
|at Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|1-24
|at Wellston
|6 p.m.
|1-28
|vs. River Valley
|6 p.m.
|1-31
|vs. Athens
|6 p.m.
|2-4
|at Alexander
|6 p.m.
|2-7
|at Vinton County
|6 p.m.
|2-11
|at Marietta
|6 p.m.
MHS Girls Basketball
|11-27
|at Southern
|6 p.m.
|12-2
|at Athens
|6 p.m.
|12-9
|vs. Vinton County
|6 p.m.
|12-12
|at Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|12-16
|at Alexander
|6 p.m.
|12-18
|vs. Morgan
|6 p.m.
|12-19
|vs. River Valley
|6 p.m.
|12-30
|vs. Belpre
|6 p.m.
|1-2
|vs. Warren
|6 p.m.
|1-4
|at Gallia Academy
|6 p.m.
|1-6
|vs. Wellston
|6 p.m.
|1-9
|at Vinton County
|6 p.m.
|1-15
|vs. Wahama
|6 p.m.
|1-16
|vs. Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|1-23
|vs. Alexander
|6 p.m.
|1-27
|at River Valley
|6 p.m.
|1-30
|at Wellston
|6 p.m.
|2-3
|vs. Athens
|6 p.m.
|2-5
|at Morgan
|6 p.m.
MHS Wrestling
|12-7
|at Fairland
|10 a.m.
|12-14
|at Warren Hickory Grove Inv.
|10 a.m.
|12-21
|at Vinton County
|10 a.m.
|12-28
|at Gallia Academy Skyline Inv.
|10 a.m.
|1-4
|home meet
|10 a.m.
|1-11
|at Nelsonville-York Steve Yinger Inv.
|9:30
|1-18
|at Alexander
|9:30
|1-25
|at Athens
|10 a.m.
|2-22
|at South Gallia (TVC Championships)
|9 a.m.
EHS Boys Basketball
|11-29
|at River Valley
|6 p.m.
|12-6
|vs. South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|12-7
|vs. Vinton County
|6 p.m.
|12-10
|at Miller
|6 p.m.
|12-13
|vs. Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|12-17
|at Trimble
|6 p.m.
|12-20
|at Wahama
|6 p.m.
|12-28
|at Meigs
|6 p.m.
|1-3
|vs. Belpre
|6 p.m.
|1-7
|vs. Waterford
|6 p.m.
|1-10
|at Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|1-11
|at Point Pleasant
|6 p.m.
|1-14
|vs. Southern
|6 p.m.
|1-17
|vs. Trimble
|6 p.m.
|1-21
|at Wellston
|6 p.m.
|1-24
|at South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|1-28
|vs. Miller
|6 p.m.
|1-31
|vs. Wahama
|6 p.m.
|2-4
|at Waterford
|6 p.m.
|2-7
|at Belpre
|6 p.m.
|2-11
|vs. Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|2-14
|at Southern
|6 p.m.
EHS Girls Basketball
|11-25
|at Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|12-2
|vs. Trimble
|6 p.m.
|12-5
|at Miller
|6 p.m.
|12-9
|vs. South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|12-12
|at Waterford
|6 p.m.
|12-14
|at Bellaire St. John Central
|5 p.m.
|12-16
|vs. Belpre
|6 p.m.
|12-21
|at Federal Hocking
|12:30
|12-27
|vs. Marietta
|6 p.m.
|1-4
|vs. Symmes Valley
|1 p.m.
|1-6
|vs. Southern
|6 p.m.
|1-9
|at Wahama
|6 p.m.
|1-13
|at Trimble
|6 p.m.
|1-16
|vs. Miller
|6 p.m.
|1-18
|at South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|1-20
|vs. Meigs
|6 p.m.
|1-23
|vs. Waterford
|6 p.m.
|1-25
|at Belpre
|11 a.m.
|1-30
|vs. Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|2-1
|at Warren
|6 p.m.
|2-3
|at Southern
|6 p.m.
|2-6
|vs. Wahama
|6 p.m.
EHS Wrestling
|12-14
|at Logan
|10 a.m.
|12-19
|at Wahama
|5 p.m.
|12-21
|at Vinton County
|9 a.m.
|12-28
|at Gallia Academy Skyline Inv.
|10 a.m.
|1-4
|at Meigs
|10 a.m.
|1-11
|at Nelsonville-York Steve Yinger Inv.
|9:30
|1-25
|at Athens
|10 a.m.
|2-1
|at New Lexington
|TBA
|2-22
|at South Gallia (TVC Championships)
|9 a.m.
SHS Boys Basketball
|11-29
|at Meigs
|6 p.m.
|12-3
|at Nelsonville-York
|6 p.m.
|12-6
|vs. Waterford
|6 p.m.
|12-7
|at River Valley
|6 p.m.
|12-10
|vs. Point Pleasant
|6 p.m.
|12-13
|vs. Trimble
|6 p.m.
|12-17
|at South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|12-20
|at Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|12-28
|vs. Glenwood
|6 p.m.
|1-3
|at Wahama
|6 p.m.
|1-7
|vs. Belpre
|6 p.m.
|1-10
|vs. Miller
|6 p.m.
|1-14
|at Eastern
|6 p.m.
|1-17
|vs. South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|1-21
|at Trimble
|6 p.m.
|1-24
|at Waterford
|6 p.m.
|1-31
|vs. Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|2-4
|at Belpre
|6 p.m.
|2-7
|vs. Wahama
|6 p.m.
|2-11
|at Miller
|6 p.m.
|2-14
|vs. Eastern
|6 p.m.
|2-18
|vs. Ravenswood
|6 p.m.
SHS Girls Basketball
|11-25
|at Wellston
|6 p.m.
|11-27
|vs. Meigs
|6 p.m.
|12-2
|vs. Belpre
|6 p.m.
|12-5
|at South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|12-9
|at Wahama
|6 p.m.
|12-14
|at River Valley
|6 p.m.
|12-16
|vs. Trimble
|6 p.m.
|12-19
|vs. Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|12-27
|at Ravenswood
|6 p.m.
|12-30
|at Waterford
|6 p.m.
|1-6
|at Eastern
|6 p.m.
|1-9
|vs. Miller
|6 p.m.
|1-11
|vs. River Valley
|1 p.m.
|1-13
|at Belpre
|6 p.m.
|1-16
|vs. South Gallia
|6 p.m.
|1-18
|vs. Wahama
|1 p.m.
|1-23
|vs. Wellston
|6 p.m.
|1-25
|at Trimble
|6 p.m.
|1-27
|at Federal Hocking
|6 p.m.
|1-30
|vs. Waterford
|6 p.m.
|2-3
|vs. Eastern
|6 p.m.
|2-6
|at Miller
|6 p.m.