2019-20 Meigs County winter sports schedules


MHS Boys Basketball

11-29 vs. Southern 6 p.m.
12-3 vs. Belpre 6 p.m.
12-6 at Warren 6 p.m.
12-10 at River Valley 6 p.m.
12-13 vs. Wellston 6 p.m.
12-17 at Athens 6 p.m.
12-20 vs. Alexander 6 p.m.
12-21 vs. New Hope Christian 6:30
12-28 vs. Eastern 6 p.m.
1-3 at Fisher Catholic 6 p.m.
1-7 at Jackson 6 p.m.
1-10 vs. Vinton County 6 p.m.
1-11 vs. Marietta 6 p.m.
1-14 at Fort Frye 6 p.m.
1-17 at Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
1-24 at Wellston 6 p.m.
1-28 vs. River Valley 6 p.m.
1-31 vs. Athens 6 p.m.
2-4 at Alexander 6 p.m.
2-7 at Vinton County 6 p.m.
2-11 at Marietta 6 p.m.

MHS Girls Basketball

11-27 at Southern 6 p.m.
12-2 at Athens 6 p.m.
12-9 vs. Vinton County 6 p.m.
12-12 at Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
12-16 at Alexander 6 p.m.
12-18 vs. Morgan 6 p.m.
12-19 vs. River Valley 6 p.m.
12-30 vs. Belpre 6 p.m.
1-2 vs. Warren 6 p.m.
1-4 at Gallia Academy 6 p.m.
1-6 vs. Wellston 6 p.m.
1-9 at Vinton County 6 p.m.
1-15 vs. Wahama 6 p.m.
1-16 vs. Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
1-23 vs. Alexander 6 p.m.
1-27 at River Valley 6 p.m.
1-30 at Wellston 6 p.m.
2-3 vs. Athens 6 p.m.
2-5 at Morgan 6 p.m.

MHS Wrestling

12-7 at Fairland 10 a.m.
12-14 at Warren Hickory Grove Inv. 10 a.m.
12-21 at Vinton County 10 a.m.
12-28 at Gallia Academy Skyline Inv. 10 a.m.
1-4 home meet 10 a.m.
1-11 at Nelsonville-York Steve Yinger Inv. 9:30
1-18 at Alexander 9:30
1-25 at Athens 10 a.m.
2-22 at South Gallia (TVC Championships) 9 a.m.

EHS Boys Basketball

11-29 at River Valley 6 p.m.
12-6 vs. South Gallia 6 p.m.
12-7 vs. Vinton County 6 p.m.
12-10 at Miller 6 p.m.
12-13 vs. Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
12-17 at Trimble 6 p.m.
12-20 at Wahama 6 p.m.
12-28 at Meigs 6 p.m.
1-3 vs. Belpre 6 p.m.
1-7 vs. Waterford 6 p.m.
1-10 at Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
1-11 at Point Pleasant 6 p.m.
1-14 vs. Southern 6 p.m.
1-17 vs. Trimble 6 p.m.
1-21 at Wellston 6 p.m.
1-24 at South Gallia 6 p.m.
1-28 vs. Miller 6 p.m.
1-31 vs. Wahama 6 p.m.
2-4 at Waterford 6 p.m.
2-7 at Belpre 6 p.m.
2-11 vs. Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
2-14 at Southern 6 p.m.

EHS Girls Basketball

11-25 at Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
12-2 vs. Trimble 6 p.m.
12-5 at Miller 6 p.m.
12-9 vs. South Gallia 6 p.m.
12-12 at Waterford 6 p.m.
12-14 at Bellaire St. John Central 5 p.m.
12-16 vs. Belpre 6 p.m.
12-21 at Federal Hocking 12:30
12-27 vs. Marietta 6 p.m.
1-4 vs. Symmes Valley 1 p.m.
1-6 vs. Southern 6 p.m.
1-9 at Wahama 6 p.m.
1-13 at Trimble 6 p.m.
1-16 vs. Miller 6 p.m.
1-18 at South Gallia 6 p.m.
1-20 vs. Meigs 6 p.m.
1-23 vs. Waterford 6 p.m.
1-25 at Belpre 11 a.m.
1-30 vs. Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
2-1 at Warren 6 p.m.
2-3 at Southern 6 p.m.
2-6 vs. Wahama 6 p.m.

EHS Wrestling

12-14 at Logan 10 a.m.
12-19 at Wahama 5 p.m.
12-21 at Vinton County 9 a.m.
12-28 at Gallia Academy Skyline Inv. 10 a.m.
1-4 at Meigs 10 a.m.
1-11 at Nelsonville-York Steve Yinger Inv. 9:30
1-25 at Athens 10 a.m.
2-1 at New Lexington TBA
2-22 at South Gallia (TVC Championships) 9 a.m.

SHS Boys Basketball

11-29 at Meigs 6 p.m.
12-3 at Nelsonville-York 6 p.m.
12-6 vs. Waterford 6 p.m.
12-7 at River Valley 6 p.m.
12-10 vs. Point Pleasant 6 p.m.
12-13 vs. Trimble 6 p.m.
12-17 at South Gallia 6 p.m.
12-20 at Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
12-28 vs. Glenwood 6 p.m.
1-3 at Wahama 6 p.m.
1-7 vs. Belpre 6 p.m.
1-10 vs. Miller 6 p.m.
1-14 at Eastern 6 p.m.
1-17 vs. South Gallia 6 p.m.
1-21 at Trimble 6 p.m.
1-24 at Waterford 6 p.m.
1-31 vs. Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
2-4 at Belpre 6 p.m.
2-7 vs. Wahama 6 p.m.
2-11 at Miller 6 p.m.
2-14 vs. Eastern 6 p.m.
2-18 vs. Ravenswood 6 p.m.

SHS Girls Basketball

11-25 at Wellston 6 p.m.
11-27 vs. Meigs 6 p.m.
12-2 vs. Belpre 6 p.m.
12-5 at South Gallia 6 p.m.
12-9 at Wahama 6 p.m.
12-14 at River Valley 6 p.m.
12-16 vs. Trimble 6 p.m.
12-19 vs. Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
12-27 at Ravenswood 6 p.m.
12-30 at Waterford 6 p.m.
1-6 at Eastern 6 p.m.
1-9 vs. Miller 6 p.m.
1-11 vs. River Valley 1 p.m.
1-13 at Belpre 6 p.m.
1-16 vs. South Gallia 6 p.m.
1-18 vs. Wahama 1 p.m.
1-23 vs. Wellston 6 p.m.
1-25 at Trimble 6 p.m.
1-27 at Federal Hocking 6 p.m.
1-30 vs. Waterford 6 p.m.
2-3 vs. Eastern 6 p.m.
2-6 at Miller 6 p.m.