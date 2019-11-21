Jordan signs with Morehead State softball

Point Pleasant senior Peyton Jordan, seated center, will be continuing her softball career after signing with Morehead State University on Thursday, Nov. 21, during a ceremony held at the library inside Point Pleasant High School. Jordan — a 4-year starter and 2-time all-state performer for the Lady Knights — is undecided on a major and currently owns a 4.25 grade-point average. Peyton is joined in front by her parents, Gina and John Jordan of Point Pleasant. Peyton’s brother Ethan is also seated at the right. Standing in back, from left, are PPHS Principal Bill Cottrill, assistant coach Daniel Tench, travel ball coach Mike Allen, travel ball coach Joey Lucas, PPHS softball coach James Higginbotham, assistant coach Kent Price and assistant coach Rick Roberts. The Division I Eagles are based in Morehead (KY) and are members of the Ohio Valley Conference. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

