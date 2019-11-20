Rio’s Youse earns 2nd team All-RSC

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — University of Rio Grande sophomore middle hitter Jess Youse was among those named to the 2019 All-River States Conference Volleyball Second Team during last weekend’s conference tournament at Point Park University.

Youse, a native of Pettisville, Ohio, was the only member of the RedStorm program named to either the first or second team. She ranked third on the team in kills (217) and led the squad with 122 total blocks (49 solo, 73 assists).

Youse’s 122 blocks ranked second in the conference.

The all-conference teams, individual award winners and the Champions of Character team were all selected through balloting of the 12 RSC head coaches.

Brescia (Ky.) University senior outside hitter Natalie Jones headlined the All-RSC First Team as the top vote-getter and the Player of the Year. She pounded out 417 kills and also collected 406 digs to lead the Bearcats to the RSC regular-season championship.

IU Kokomo libero Macee Rudy was chosen as the RSC Defensive Player of the Year as the top defensive player in the voting. She piled up 577 digs on the year to be among the RSC leaders and also handled most of the passing for the Cougars.

Rudy came in at .952 in serve-receive percentage for a spot on the All-RSC First Team.

Brescia had another big award with RSC Coach of the Year John Schmidt III. In his first year with the Bearcats, Schmidt led BU to the RSC West Division title, the overall RSC regular-season championship and a guaranteed spot in the NAIA National Championship.

Asbury (Ky.) University setter/right-side hitter Hailey Jordan was selected as the RSC Freshman of the Year. The All-RSC Second Team selection had 204 kills, 476 assists and 223 digs and was the top freshman in the awards voting.

The RSC Assistant Coach of the Year was awarded to Justin Kean from IU East. He is in his first season on the Red Wolves’ staff.

IU Southeast outside hitter Alyssa Cosgrove led a group of four Grenadiers on the All-RSC First Team. IU Southeast led the conference with first-team selections. WVU Tech senior Konstantina Pateli was the top setter on the first team.

The Champions of Character Team named one player from each school who best exhibits the NAIA’s five character values of Respect, Reponsibility, Integrity, Servant Leadership and Sportsmanship.

Rio Grande’s representative on the team was senior Kinnison Donaldson (Jackson, OH).

Rio Grande sophomore middle hitter Jess Youse, middle, prepares to leap for a spike attempt during a regular season match at Newt Oliver Arena in Rio Grande, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_RIO-Youse.jpg Rio Grande sophomore middle hitter Jess Youse, middle, prepares to leap for a spike attempt during a regular season match at Newt Oliver Arena in Rio Grande, Ohio. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.