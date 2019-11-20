POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Another memorable year. Another memorable postseason.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer program netted three selections on the 2019 West Virginia Sports Writers Association all-state soccer teams in Class AA-A, as voted on by a panel of media members throughout the Mountain State.

The Black Knights ended the fall with a 13-4-5 overall mark and earned the program’s first Class AA-A Region 4, Section 1 tournament title since 2011.

For those efforts, the Red and Black came away with a pair of second team selections and a honorable mention choice.

Junior midfielder Adam Veroski was a second team selection for the second straight year after compiling 25 goals and four assists, with seven of those goals resulting in eventual game-winning tallies.

Senior defender Peyton Hughes was a second team selection after being named honorable mention last fall. Hughes was a main piece in a defense that recorded double-digit shutouts this season. Hughes also had one goal and three assists.

Senior goalkeeper Nick Smith was also selected to the honorable mention list. It was his first time appearing on the all-state soccer teams.

Khori Miles of Robert C. Byrd was the first team captain, while Lance Cerullo of East Fairmont was named the second team captain.

2019 Class AA-A boys soccer teams

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: ­Khori Miles, RCB (captain); Jacob Estep, Wheeling Central; Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville; Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville.

Midfielders: ­ Aiden Slusser, East Fairmont; Ethan Gregory, Philip Barbour; Wil Swan, Charleston Catholic; David Kershner, Charleston Catholic.

Defenders: ­Issac Branch, Fairmont Senior; Jacob Verno, Winfield; Richard Smith, Winfield; Isiah Williams, Bridgeport.

Goalkeepers: ­ Nathan Lanham, Winfield; Erick Bevil, Shady Spring.

Utility: Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior; Carson Asbury, Scott.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: ­ Braxton VanScoy, Winfield; Lance Cerullo, East Fairmont (Captain); Anthony Atchison, Lewis County; Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic.

Midifelders: ­Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant; Austin Nestor, Wheeling Central; Caleb Shipley, Philip Barbour; Dustin Stuart, Herbert Hoover.

Defenders: ­ Justin Williams, Poca; Aidan Gamble, RCB; Peyton Hughes, Point Pleasant; Seth Stilgenbauer, Fairmont Senior.

Goalkeeper: ­ Jacob Clark, Oak Glen.

Utility: ­ Briar Cessna, Frankfort; Jericho Givens, Weir; Ian Gillispie, Scott.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bryson Beaver, Herbert Hoover; Carson Boggs, Sissonville; Eric Borman, Charleston Catholic; Gavin Bosgraf, Williamstown; Jonas Branch, Fairmont Senior; Wade Britton, Notre Dame; Kyle Browning, Logan; Mason Butler, Ravenswood; Anthony Colombo, South Harrison; Jake Comer, Robert C. Byrd; Evan Constant, Scott; Alec Correia, Grafton; Jeremiah Cruz, Lewis County; Gage Damewood, PikeView; Hayden Dodd, Liberty; Jacob Farley, Poca; Devan Fletcher, Elkins; David Gongola, Elkins; Lucas Harris, Oak Glen; Fletcher Hartsock, Trinity; Caleb Hawks, Winfield; Garrett Hill, Williamstown; Joseph Iafrate, Weir; Tarek Jarrouj, Winfield; Adam Jewell, Tug Valley; Kyle Knight, Trinity; John Kolodziej, Notre Dame; Andrew Komorowski, Wheeling Central; Noah Kurileo, Trinity; Caleb Lilly, Shady Spring; Ryan Leep, Lincoln; Bradley Lewis, Nitro; Mac Madden, Bridgeport; Kaiden Maxey, East Fairmont; Philip Malenich, Bridgeport; Nathanial Marks, Parkersburg Catholic; Blake Meighen, Robert C. Byrd; Thomas Minor, Wheeling Central; Garrett Noe, Mingo Central; Aidan Paul, Charleston Catholic; Harrison Parsons, Scott; Logan Parsons, Robert C. Byrd; Zander Pinson,Huntington St. Joe; Zeb Pinson, F, Huntington St. Joe; Stetson Sanders, Grafton; Caleb Shipley, Philip Barbour; Michael Simpson, Sissonville; Nick Smith, Point Pleasant; Elijiah Stewart, Weir; Paul Teltscher, Parkersburg Catholic; Bubby Towns, Fairmont Senior; Xavier Trump, Champmanville; Deuce Vance, Huntington St. Joe; Noah Ward, Philip Barbour; Trevor Ward, Roane County; Michael Watkins, Herbert Hoover; Josh Wellman, Mingo Central; Austin Wiles, Huntington St. Joe; Matt Wright, Oak Glen; Nathaniel York, Tug Valley.

Point Pleasant senior Peyton Hughes (18) sprints to cut off Winfield's Braxton VanScoy (6) during the second half of a Class AA-A Region IV championship contest held Oct. 29 at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

Point Pleasant nets 3 selections on all-state list

