Samson signs with West Liberty wrestling

Point Pleasant senior Zac Samson, seated center, will be continuing his wrestling career after signing with West Liberty University on Wednesday, Nov. 13, during a ceremony held at the commons area inside Point Pleasant High School. Samson — a 3-time state qualifier, 2-time team captain and 152-pound placer on last year’s Class AA state championship squad — plans to major in business and currently owns a 3.6 grade-point average. Zac is joined in front by his parents, Wendell and Kelli Samson of Point Pleasant. Standing in back, from left, are PPHS Principal Bill Cottrill, PPHS assistant coach James Casto, PPHS assistant coach Jed Ott, PPHS assistant coach David Bonecutter, PPHS volunteer assistant Andy Lambert and PPHS head coach John Bonecutter. The Division II Hilltoppers are based in Wheeling and are members of the Mountain East Conference. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

