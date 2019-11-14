Martin signs with WVSU volleyball

Gallia Academy senior Peri Martin, seated second from left, will be continuing her volleyball career after signing with West Virginia State University on Wednesday, Nov. 13, during a ceremony held at the library inside Gallia Academy High School. Martin — a 3-time All-OVC and all-district selection, as well as a 2-time all-state honoree and District 13 offensive player of the year recipient — plans to major in civil engineering and currently owns a 4.0 grade-point average. Peri is joined in front by his parents, Leanna and Rick Martin of Gallipolis. Sister and current WVSU volleyball player Grace Martin is also seated at the right. Standing in back, from left, are GAHS athletic director Adam Clark, GAHS volleyball coach Janice Rosier, and strength and conditioning coach Josh Perry. The Division II Yellow Jackets are based in Institute and are members of the Mountain East Conference. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

