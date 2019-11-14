Reaching for more history

The Point Pleasant volleyball team began making some history Friday during the program’s first-ever appearance at the WVSSAC state tournament being held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend. The Lady Knights (33-3-2) entered the 2019 Class AA bracket as a five seed in the 8-team field and face fourth seeded Bridgeport in the opening match Friday at 8:30 a.m. If Point Pleasant wins, the Lady Knights will face the winner of the Oak Glen-Independence contest in a semifinal match at 6:30 p.m. The Class AA state championship match will be held approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Class AAA final Saturday morning. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_11.15-PP-Wilson.jpg