Point lands 5 on Region IV squads

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team landed five players on the 2019 Class AA-A Region IV boys soccer teams, as voted on by members of the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association.

The Black Knights — who captured the Region IV, Section 1 championship and ended the year with a 13-4-5 overall record — had three players selected to the first team, while two players also made their way to the second team squad.

Juniors Adam Veroski and Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy were first team choices as midfielders, while senior Peyton Hughes was a first team honoree as a defender.

Senior Garrett Hatten was a second team selection as a forward, while senior Nick Smith was a second team choice as a goalkeeper.

Senior Wyatt Ervin of Sissonville was named the AA-A Region IV Player of the Year. Zach Boyd of Scott was the AA-A Region IV Coach of the Year selection.

Hughes will also be representing Point Pleasant at the North-South All-Star game held at Fairmont’s East-West Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24.

2019 WVHSSCA AA-A Region IV Boys Soccer Teams

FIRST TEAM

Forwards: Carson Asbury, Scott; Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville; Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville.

Midfielders: Xavier Trump, Chapmanville; Ben O’Leary, Nitro; Adam Veroski, Point Pleasant; Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Point Pleasant; Mason Butler, Ravenswood; Ian Gillispie, Scott; Gavin Bosgraf, Williamstown.

Defenders: Justin Williams, Poca; Peyton Hughes, Point Pleasant; Harrison Parsons, Scott; Michael Simpson, Sissonville; Austin Wiles, Huntington St. Joseph; Richard Smith, Winfield; Jacob Verno, Winfield.

Keepers: Deuce Vance, Huntington St. Joseph; Nathan Lanham, Winfield.

Player of the Year: Wyatt Ervin, Sissonville.

Coach of the Year: Zach Boyd, Scott.

SECOND TEAM

Forwards: Kyle Browning, Logan; Jacob Farley, Poca; Garrett Hatten, Point Pleasant; Macaden Cooper, Ravenswood; Zeb Pinson, Huntington St. Joseph; Jackson Zulauf, Winfield.

Midfielders: William Carpenter, Lincoln County; Cameron Watts, Lincoln County; Parker Bonnett, Poca; Jonny Garlow, Poca; Seth Marra, Ravenswood; Caleb Maxson, Ravenswood; Wade Setser, Scott; Carson Boggs, Sissonville; Stewart Perry, Huntington St. Joseph; Caleb Hawks, Winfield.

Defenders: David Turner, Lincoln County; Trenton Davis, Man; Bradley Lewis, Nitro; Jacob Scipio, Nitro; Clay Tanner, Ravenswood; Evan Constant, Scott; Dawson Miller, Sissonville; Andrew Karnes, Huntington St. Joe; Garret Hill, Williamstown.

Keepers: Cierra Crawford, Man; Ty Smith, Poca; Nick Smith, Point Pleasant; Baylor Haught, Williamstown.

Point Pleasant junior Adam Veroski (7) pushes a pass forward during a Sept. 19 boys soccer match against Teays Valley Christian at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_11.15-PP-Veroski.jpg Point Pleasant junior Adam Veroski (7) pushes a pass forward during a Sept. 19 boys soccer match against Teays Valley Christian at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

