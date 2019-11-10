Week 11 Saturday football scores

OHIO
Division IV
Region 13
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 40, Salem 8
Perry 48, Girard 7
Poland Seminary 31, Struthers 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 35, Hubbard 29
Region 14
Clyde 28, LaGrange Keystone 20
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Galion 17
Shelby 31, Milan Edison 21
Wauseon 41, Bellevue 18
Region 15
Bloom-Carroll 48, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39
New Concord John Glenn 23, St. Clairsville 6
Newark Licking Valley 28, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6
Waverly 40, Gallipolis Gallia 0
Region 16
Cin. Indian Hill 61, Kenton 32
Cin. Wyoming 49, Milton-Union 18
Germantown Valley View 42, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Waynesville 21
Division V
Region 17
Akr. Manchester 44, Rootstown 0
Canfield S. Range 30, Bellaire 7
Kirtland 38, Magnolia Sandy Valley 24
Sugarcreek Garaway 41, Garrettsville Garfield 22
Region 18
Marion Pleasant 7, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6
Oak Harbor 41, Beachwood 7
Orrville 34, Elyria Cath. 13
Pemberville Eastwood 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton 17
Region 19
Amanda-Clearcreek 41, Gahanna Cols. Academy 10
Ironton 56, Wellston 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Portsmouth 21
Wheelersburg 28, Minford 23
Region 20
Cin. Taft 35, Blanchester 3
Spring. Shawnee 34, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 18
W. Jefferson 48, Cin. Summit Country Day 24
W. Liberty-Salem 21, Cin. Madeira 14
Division VII
Region 25
Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Malvern 6
Louisville Aquinas 35, Toronto 0
Lucas 21, McDonald 20, OT
Warren JFK 41, Independence 7
Region 26
Edgerton 44, McComb 21
Hamler Patrick Henry 26, Arlington 14
Leipsic 30, Sycamore Mohawk 8
Norwalk St. Paul 35, Edon 21
Region 27
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 37, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7
Newark Cath. 35, Reedsville Eastern 7
Shadyside 63, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 8
Waterford 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 30
Region 28
Ft. Loramie 61, Dola Hardin Northern 7
Lima Perry 44, Cin. College Prep. 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6
New Bremen 45, Hamilton New Miami 15