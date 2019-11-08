OVP sports briefs

GAHS basketball reserved seats

CENTENARY, Ohio — Reserve seats for the 2019-20 Gallia Academy varsity basketball season will go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 12 for Gallia Academy Athletic Super Boosters.

Parents of varsity and junior varsity basketball players and varsity cheerleaders will be able to purchase reserve seats on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Reserve seats for the general public will be available on Thursday, Nov. 14.

The price will be $70 per ticket. Tickets may be purchased in the Athletic Director’s office at Gallia Academy High School between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Gallia Academy Athletic Super Boosters will be limited to six tickets purchased on the first day of sales. After the first day, there will be no limit on the number of tickets that may be purchased.