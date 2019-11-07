RedStorm men place 32nd in Georgia tourney

MARIETTA, Ga. — The University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team rolled its way to a 32nd place finish following Sunday’s conclusion of the Brunswick Southern Collegiate Classic.

The RedStorm toppled a total of 9,084 pins in the two-day event, which included 34 teams.

Freshman Reece Collins (Columbus, OH) recorded Rio’s top individual finish, placing 63rd among the 267 individual competitors with 1,128 pins over the course of six games for an average of 188.

No other RedStorm bowler cracked the top 85.

Also representing Rio Grande was junior Chris Somerville (Gallipolis, OH), who was 87th with 1,058 pins in six games; senior Zachary Morris (Vinton, OH), who finished 107th with 1,018 pins in six games; junior Isaiah Pickell (Logan, OH), who was 117th with 962 pins in six games; freshman Andrew Ladd (Columbus, OH), who placed 169th with 625 pins toppled in four games; freshman Nathan Burns (Lynchburg, OH), who was 240th with a 167 in his lone game and senior Jacob Morris (Vinton, OH), who was 241st with a 159 in his only game.

Webber International won the team championship with 11,681 pins, while McKendree University (11,306 pins) and Savannah College of Arts & Design – Savannah (11,216 pins) rounded out the top three.

Indiana Tech’s Jacob Balser captured the individual title with 1,438 pins over six games for an average of 239.7.

Rio Grande returns to action at the Roto-Grip Raider Classic, Saturday and Sunday, in Dayton, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.