Rio women finish 21st in Southern Classic

MARIETTA, Ga. — The University of Rio Grande posted a 21st place finish in the women’s division following Sunday’s conclusion of the Brunswick Southern Collegiate Classic.

The RedStorm knocked down 8,159 pins in the two-day event, which featured 22 teams.

Sophomore Rena Kirts (London, OH) had Rio’s top individual showing, placing 43rd among the 166 individual competitors with 990 pins over the course of six games for an average of 165.

Fellow sophomore Tylor Orr (Chillicothe, OH) also cracked the top 50 for the RedStorm, with 973 pins in six games for an average of 162.2.

Also representing Rio Grande was sophomore Brianna Eberle (St. Marys, OH), who finished 51st with 964 pins in six games; sophomore Brittany Freytag (St. Marys, OH), who was 62nd with 933 pins in six games; freshman Erika Stohr (Cincinnati, OH), who placed 131st with 416 pins toppled in three games; and junior Stephany Detrick (Ashville, OH), who was 136th with 345 pins in three games.

Savannah College of Art & Design – Savannah took the team championship with 10,298 pins, while the University of Pikeville (10,095 pins) and Webber International University (9,955 pins) rounded out the top three.

Rebekah Commane of SCAD-Savannah won the individual title with 1,298 pins over six games for an average of 216.3.

Rio Grande returns to action at the Roto-Grip Raider Classic, Saturday and Sunday, in Dayton, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.