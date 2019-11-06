Wahama volleyball season ends

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — It was there for the taking … and it slipped away.

The Wahama volleyball team couldn’t hold on to a 2-games-to-1 lead and ultimately had its season come to an end on Tuesday night following a 26-24, 21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14 setback to Ravenswood in the loser’s bracket of the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament being held at Ravenswood High School.

The Lady Falcons (2-20) let a 20-17 led get away in Game 1 as the Red Devilettes (14-20) rallied with nine of the final 13 points for an early 1-0 match lead, but the guests countered with consecutive single-digit wins that put them comfortably out in front.

RHS, however, never trailed in Game 4 and cruised to a 5-point victory — the largest for either team in the contest — while tying the match up at two games apiece.

WHS led by a 3-2 count in the decisive fifth game, but Ravenswood rallied with four consecutive points and ultimately never trailed again.

The Red Devilettes built a trio of 4-point leads down the stretch, which included a 14-10 cushion in the win-by-2 race to 15. Wahama countered with four consecutive points and tied things up at 14-all, but RHS broke serve and ended the match with a Kasey Hoff kill that wrapped up the minimal 2-point outcome.

The match featured 18 ties and 14 lead changes throughout the course of five games, with RHS ending the night with three more points scored (111-108) than the Lady Falcons.

Emma Gibbs led the WHS service attack with 16 points and Abby Pauley was next with 12 points. Bailee Bumgarner and Hannah Rose chipped in 10 points each, while Alana Edwards and Harley Roush respectively rounded things out with seven and three points.

Gibbs led the net attack with 10 kills and eight blocks. Rose followed with five kills and Hailey Durst contributed four kills. Edwards dished out a team-best six assists.

Wahama finished its final season in TVC Hocking play with a 1-15 league mark. The Lady Falcons begin play in the Little Kanawha Conference next fall.

Wahama senior Hannah Rose leaps for a spike attempt during Game 4 of Tuesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 volleyball tournament match against Ravenswood in Ravenswood, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_11.7-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama senior Hannah Rose leaps for a spike attempt during Game 4 of Tuesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 volleyball tournament match against Ravenswood in Ravenswood, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama sophomore Alana Edwards (7) bumps a ball in the air during Game 2 of Tuesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 volleyball tournament match against Ravenswood in Ravenswood, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_WAH-Edwards.jpg Wahama sophomore Alana Edwards (7) bumps a ball in the air during Game 2 of Tuesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 volleyball tournament match against Ravenswood in Ravenswood, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Wahama junior Emma Gibbs (14) leaps for a spike attempt during Game 4 of Tuesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 volleyball tournament match against Ravenswood in Ravenswood, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_WAH-Gibbs.jpg Wahama junior Emma Gibbs (14) leaps for a spike attempt during Game 4 of Tuesday night’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 volleyball tournament match against Ravenswood in Ravenswood, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

