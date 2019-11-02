Blue Devils stomp South Point, 57-26

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Punching their ticket with authority.

The Gallia Academy football team — which headed into Week 10 in control of its own playoff destiny — left no doubt on Friday in Lawrence County, defeating Ohio Valley Conference host South Point by a 57-26 tally.

The Blue Devils (9-1, 6-1 OVC) — finishing as runner-up in the final conference standings — took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on Friday, with Michael Beasy finding the end zone on a nine-yard run for his first of six total touchdowns, and Andrew Toler making his first of six point-after kicks.

Beasy gave the Blue Devils a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter, scoring on a one-yard run. However, South Point (1-9, 0-7) ended the shut out bid with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Alex Lambert to Chance Gunther.

Gallia Academy got those six points back with a six-yard touchdown run by Beasy, giving the guests a 19-6 edge. Next, Beasy scored on a one-yard run to give the Blue and White a 26-6 edge, but a Lambert found Gunther for a 34-yard scoring pass to pull the Pointers within 14.

Gallia Academy responded with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Noah Vanco to Briar Williams, and then a 32-yard field goal by Toler made the Blue Devil lead 36-12 at halftime.

The Pointers started the second half scoring with a one-yard run by Jeremy McMillian, but a four-yard touchdown run by Vanco made the GAHS lead 43-18.

Next, the hosts were in the end zone for the final time with a 61-yard pass from Lambert to Gunther and a two-point run by McMillian.

Still in the third quarter, Vanco tossed a one-yard scoring pass to Beasy to make the GAHS lead 50-26.

The Blue and White put the cherry on top of the 57-26 victory with an 11-yard touchdown run by Beasy in the fourth quarter.

GAHS claimed a 28-to-8 advantage in first downs in the contest, with a 488-to-325 edge in total offense, including 285-to-35 on the ground. Gallia Academy forced four turnovers and committed none, while being penalized two times for 10 yards, with the Pointers drawing 10 flags for 113 yards.

Beasy finished with 196 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries, to go with three receptions for 13 yards and another score. Williams — who caught two passes for 56 yards and a score — ran three times and picked up 48 yards, while Cade Roberts came up with 48 yards on two catches and 47 yards on eight carries.

Vanco completed 12-of-21 pass attempts for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Ben Cox caught a team-best four passes for 53 yards, Ryan Donovsky hauled in one 33-yard pass, while Caleb Geiser ran once and picked up seven yards.

For South Point, Lambert was 10-of-20 passing for 290 yards and three touchdowns. McMillian led the hosts on the ground with 27 yards and a touchdown on six carries, to go with one 20-yard reception. Larry Fox caught a game-best five passes for 100 yards, while Gunther caught three passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and ran once for three yards.

Official OHSAA playoff parings will be released on Sunday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

