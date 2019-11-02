Week 10 Prep Football Scores

OHIO
Akr. East 14, Akr. Buchtel 0
Akr. Ellet 27, Akr. Firestone 7
Akr. Hoban 38, Chardon NDCL 13
Akr. Manchester 27, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 7
Alliance 48, Alliance Marlington 35
Amanda-Clearcreek 28, Circleville Logan Elm 6
Andover Pymatuning Valley 42, Windham 0
Anna 56, Delphos St. John’s 7
Ansonia 31, New Madison Tri-Village 8
Archbold 38, Wauseon 0
Ashland Crestview 34, Plymouth 0
Ashtabula Edgewood 28, Ashtabula Lakeside 12
Attica Seneca E. 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 12
Aurora 42, Copley 0
Austintown Fitch 27, Youngs. Mooney 14
Avon 49, Amherst Steele 21
Avon Lake 31, Olmsted Falls 7
Bainbridge Paint Valley 35, Williamsport Westfall 0
Barberton 26, Kent Roosevelt 0
Barnesville 31, Belmont Union Local 13
Batavia Clermont NE 34, Williamsburg 28
Beachwood 70, Gates Mills Hawken 26
Beallsville 43, Paden City, W.Va. 34
Beaver Eastern 26, Franklin Furnace Green 6
Bedford 53, Warrensville Hts. 6
Bellbrook 45, Monroe 0
Bellefontaine 48, New Carlisle Tecumseh 13
Berea-Midpark 40, N. Olmsted 35
Berlin Center Western Reserve 41, Mineral Ridge 0
Bethel-Tate 34, Fayetteville-Perry 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 69, Magnolia, W.Va. 8
Bidwell River Valley 29, Crown City S. Gallia 12
Blanchester 38, Lees Creek E. Clinton 14
Bloom-Carroll 24, Ashville Teays Valley 9
Bloomdale Elmwood 30, Millbury Lake 27
Brookfield 33, Warren Champion 0
Bryan 52, Swanton 3
Bucyrus Wynford 40, Bucyrus 7
Byesville Meadowbrook 36, Cambridge 7
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 39, Rayland Buckeye 6
Camden Preble Shawnee 49, Day. Northridge 14
Campbell Memorial 48, Newton Falls 31
Can. Cent. Cath. 26, Louisville 22
Can. South 17, Louisville Aquinas 14
Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Loudonville 21
Canal Winchester 28, Sunbury Big Walnut 13
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21, Baltimore Liberty Union 14
Canfield 30, Youngs. Boardman 14
Canfield S. Range 36, Hubbard 13
Carey 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 20
Carrollton 28, Minerva 7
Casstown Miami E. 50, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6
Castalia Margaretta 44, Fremont St. Joseph 29
Centerburg 44, Fredericktown 6
Chardon 47, Eastlake N. 7
Chillicothe Unioto 41, Chillicothe Huntington 8
Cin. Anderson 63, Loveland 8
Cin. Clark Montessori 40, Miami Valley Christian Academy 24
Cin. Colerain 16, Fairfield 10, OT
Cin. Deer Park 48, Reading 7
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 53, Day. Meadowdale 0
Cin. La Salle 27, Cin. Elder 25
Cin. Madeira 21, Cin. Mariemont 20
Cin. Mt. Healthy 41, Trenton Edgewood 21
Cin. Purcell Marian 39, Norwood 13
Cin. St. Xavier 35, Lou. St. Xavier, Ky. 30
Cin. Sycamore 35, Cin. Oak Hills 0
Cin. Taft 32, Cin. Aiken 0
Cin. Turpin 42, Milford 13
Cin. Walnut Hills 35, Cin. Withrow 14
Cin. West Clermont 35, Kings Mills Kings 19
Cin. Wyoming 21, Cin. Indian Hill 18
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Wilmington 24
Clayton Northmont 28, Huber Hts. Wayne 27
Cle. Benedictine 62, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 24
Cle. Collinwood def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit
Cle. Glenville 56, Cle. Rhodes 0
Cle. Hay 39, Cle. JFK 6
Cle. Hts. 21, Maple Hts. 12
Cle. John Adams 20, Cle. John Marshall 6
Clyde 28, Bellevue 20
Collins Western Reserve 42, Ashland Mapleton 21
Cols. Beechcroft 27, Cols. Northland 0
Cols. Briggs 38, Cols. West 30
Cols. Centennial 55, Cols. Whetstone 7
Cols. East 38, Cols. Linden McKinley 12
Cols. Eastmoor 33, Cols. Africentric 0
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14, Logan 7
Cols. Marion-Franklin 45, Cols. South 14
Cols. Ready 27, Cols. Grandview Hts. 14
Cols. Walnut Ridge 35, Cols. Independence 0
Cols. Watterson 17, Cols. St. Charles 3
Columbia Station Columbia 35, Sullivan Black River 12
Columbiana 82, E. Palestine 0
Columbiana Crestview 16, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7
Columbus Grove 49, Bluffton 0
Convoy Crestview 41, Paulding 6
Corning Miller 42, Fairfield Christian 30
Corning Miller def. Stewart Federal Hocking, forfeit
Cortland Lakeview 15, Jefferson Area 6
Cory-Rawson 12, Van Buren 7
Covington 47, Tipp City Bethel 6
Crestline 42, Vanlue 14
Creston Norwayne 46, Doylestown Chippewa 14
Cuyahoga Hts. 31, Independence 7
Dalton 41, Rittman 7
Day. Christian 44, Day. Jefferson 0
DeGraff Riverside 39, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 12
Defiance Tinora 42, Antwerp 8
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 36, Thomas Worthington 13
Dola Hardin Northern 21, Waynesfield-Goshen 14
Dover 34, New Philadelphia 28
Dresden Tri-Valley 71, Zanesville Maysville 20
Dublin Coffman 28, Cols. Upper Arlington 14
Dublin Jerome 56, Worthington Kilbourne 0
E. Liverpool 48, Wellsville 15
Eaton 54, New Lebanon Dixie 6
Edgerton 44, Defiance Ayersville 8
Edon 62, Stryker 18
Elyria Cath. 35, Rocky River 7
Euclid 32, Shaker Hts. 14
Findlay Liberty-Benton 52, McComb 35
Fostoria 48, Elmore Woodmore 13
Franklin 35, Day. Oakwood 0
Ft. Loramie 82, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 8
Ft. Recovery 41, Versailles 22
Gahanna Cols. Academy 41, Cols. Bexley 0
Galion Northmor 49, Sparta Highland 7
Gallipolis Gallia 57, S. Point 26
Garfield Hts. 37, Cols. Mifflin 0
Garrettsville Garfield 55, Youngs. Valley Christian 6
Geneva 42, Chagrin Falls 24
Germantown Valley View 35, Brookville 0
Gibsonburg 48, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26
Glouster Trimble 79, Wahama, W.Va. 0
Goshen 26, New Richmond 12
Grafton Midview 42, Westlake 0
Granville 35, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 14
Greenville 19, Sidney 14
Greenwich S. Cent. 34, New London 27
Hamilton Badin 27, Cin. McNicholas 3
Hamilton New Miami 49, Lockland 14
Hamilton Ross 34, Oxford Talawanda 21
Hamler Patrick Henry 34, Delta 14
Hannibal River 48, New Matamoras Frontier 12
Hanoverton United 40, Lisbon David Anderson 13
Harrison 49, Cin. NW 0
Harrod Allen E. 50, Ada 8
Heath 17, Johnstown-Monroe 13
Hebron Lakewood 41, Utica 14
Hicksville 41, Haviland Wayne Trace 13
Hilliard Bradley 21, Delaware Hayes 17
Hilliard Darby 35, Dublin Scioto 14
Hilliard Davidson 31, Galloway Westland 13
Hillsboro 22, Greenfield McClain 12
Howard E. Knox 41, Danville 7
Hudson 56, Twinsburg 13
Ironton 48, Portsmouth 7
Ironton Rock Hill 33, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20
Jackson 49, Chillicothe 2
Jeromesville Hillsdale 15, Apple Creek Waynedale 8
John Marshall, W.Va. 34, Vincent Warren 17
Kenton 35, Elida 15
Kettering Alter 35, Day. Chaminade Julienne 28
Kettering Fairmont 28, Lebanon 8
Kirtland 48, Burton Berkshire 13
LaGrange Keystone 54, Oberlin 30
Lakewood St. Edward 36, National Christian Academy, Md. 14
Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Circleville 14
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 62, Troy Christian 32
Leipsic 30, Arlington 7
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 42, Westerville S. 24
Lewistown Indian Lake 49, Urbana 13
Lexington 28, Caledonia River Valley 0
Liberty Center 49, Metamora Evergreen 21
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21, Hamilton 14
Lima Bath 21, Lima Shawnee 20, OT
Lima Cent. Cath. 14, Lucas 7
Lima Perry 30, Sidney Lehman 24
Lisbon Beaver 44, Youngs. Liberty 22
Lodi Cloverleaf 40, Akr. Coventry 7
London Madison Plains 76, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Lorain 40, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Lorain Clearview 36, Sheffield Brookside 0
Lore City Buckeye Trail 20, E. Can. 18, OT
Macedonia Nordonia 56, N. Royalton 26
Madison 50, Lyndhurst Brush 12, OT
Magnolia Sandy Valley 41, Malvern 0
Manchester 38, Cin. Hillcrest 34
Mansfield Sr. 49, Mansfield Madison 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 24, Coldwater 0
Marion Pleasant 54, Galion 44
Marysville 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Mason 35, Cin. Princeton 19
Massillon Jackson 29, N. Can. Hoover 23
Massillon Perry 48, Can. Glenoak 14
Mayfield 24, Chagrin Falls Kenston 21
McArthur Vinton County 20, Wellston 0
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32, Marion Elgin 24
Medina 45, Brunswick 35
Medina Highland 42, Tallmadge 14
Mentor 56, Strongsville 21
Miamisburg 21, Beavercreek 6
Middletown Fenwick 42, Day. Carroll 20
Milan Edison 41, Huron 20
Milton-Union 49, Carlisle 13
Minford 33, Lucasville Valley 0
Minster 42, New Bremen 2
Mogadore 45, Mantua Crestwood 24
Montpelier 41, W. Unity Hilltop 18
Morrow Little Miami 48, Simon Kenton, Ky. 35
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 54, N. Baltimore 13
Mt. Gilead 26, Cardington-Lincoln 25
Mt. Orab Western Brown 41, Batavia 0
Mt. Vernon 32, Millersburg W. Holmes 24
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20, Cin. Finneytown 12
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42, Sebring McKinley 0
N. Lewisburg Triad 58, Spring. NE 19
N. Ridgeville 37, Lakewood 6
Napoleon 28, Bowling Green 7
Navarre Fairless 21, Massillon Tuslaw 20
Nelsonville-York 35, Athens 28
New Albany 35, Groveport-Madison 7
New Concord John Glenn 42, Crooksville 14
New Lexington 26, Philo 8
New Middletown Spring. 38, McDonald 21
New Paris National Trail 56, Bradford 6
Newark 41, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30
Newark Cath. 35, Johnstown Northridge 14
Newark Licking Valley 42, Pataskala Licking Hts. 21
Newbury 32, Vienna Mathews 8
Niles McKinley 45, Girard 35
Northwood 61, Oregon Stritch 24
Norton 35, Mogadore Field 14
Oak Harbor 48, Port Clinton 8
Ontario 35, Marion Harding 17
Oregon Clay 43, Fremont Ross 7
Orrville 38, Wooster Triway 20
Orwell Grand Valley 21, Fairport Harbor Harding 6
Painesville Harvey 24, Orange 14
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Arcadia 14
Parma Hts. Holy Name 42, Fairview 7
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 63, Parma Normandy 0
Parma Padua 26, Mentor Lake Cath. 22
Pemberville Eastwood 35, Rossford 33
Perry 48, Chesterland W. Geauga 7
Perrysburg 56, Maumee 8
Pickerington Cent. 42, Grove City 6
Pickerington N. 21, Gahanna Lincoln 9
Piketon 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28
Plain City Jonathan Alder 24, London 23
Poland Seminary 14, Struthers 12
Portsmouth Sciotoville 12, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Westerville N. 7
Proctorville Fairland 36, Chesapeake 33
Ravenna 34, Peninsula Woodridge 3
Ravenna SE 33, Rootstown 20
Reynoldsburg 55, Lancaster 20
Richfield Revere 23, Bay Village Bay 21
Richmond Hts. 34, Brooklyn 26
Richwood N. Union 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6
Rockford Parkway 33, St. Henry 6
Rocky River Lutheran W. 23, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7
S. Charleston SE 20, Cedarville 6
STVM 27, Youngs. Ursuline 7
Salineville Southern 50, Leetonia 7
Sandusky 49, Sandusky Perkins 14
Sarahsville Shenandoah 14, Caldwell 6
Shadyside 49, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 24
Shelby 35, Bellville Clear Fork 25
Sherwood Fairview 49, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Smithville 42, West Salem Northwestern 20
Solon 38, Elyria 15
Southeastern 66, Frankfort Adena 37
Southington Chalker 60, Ashtabula St. John 0
Spencerville 55, Delphos Jefferson 0
Spring. Greenon 38, Jamestown Greeneview 21
Spring. NW 27, St. Paris Graham 12
Spring. Shawnee 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 20
Springboro 37, Centerville 6
Springfield 21, Trotwood-Madison 20
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 20
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 42, Cin. Country Day 26
St. Marys Memorial 48, Defiance 6
Steubenville 48, Linsly, W.Va. 28
Stow-Munroe Falls 43, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Streetsboro 41, Akr. Springfield 0
Sugar Grove Berne Union 33, Grove City Christian 2
Sugarcreek Garaway 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Sycamore Mohawk 46, Upper Sandusky 7
Sylvania Northview 24, Sylvania Southview 7
Thornville Sheridan 46, McConnelsville Morgan 0
Tiffin Calvert 48, Kansas Lakota 14
Tiffin Columbian 29, Norwalk 14
Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Vandalia Butler 3
Tol. Bowsher 42, Tol. Scott 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, Findlay 21
Tol. St. John’s 46, Lima Sr. 28
Tol. Waite 38, Tol. Rogers 14
Tol. Whitmer 35, Tol. St. Francis 18
Tol. Woodward 28, Tol. Start 14
Tontogany Otsego 36, Genoa Area 0
Troy 35, Piqua 9
Union City Mississinawa Valley 22, Arcanum 12
Uniontown Lake 10, Green 7
Van Wert 45, Celina 14
W. Carrollton 21, Riverside Stebbins 14
W. Chester Lakota W. 41, Middletown 14
W. Jefferson 58, Milford Center Fairbanks 32
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 50, Newcomerstown 21
W. Liberty-Salem 35, Mechanicsburg 15
Wadsworth 35, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 34
Wapakoneta 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
Warren Harding 28, Warren Howland 6
Warsaw River View 31, Coshocton 6
Washington C.H. 40, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 33
Waterford 26, Belpre 16
Waverly 27, Oak Hill 14
Waynesville 24, Middletown Madison Senior 21
Wellington 43, Oberlin Firelands 14
Westerville Cent. 41, Lewis Center Olentangy 7
Wheelersburg 41, Portsmouth W. 7
Whitehall-Yearling 40, Delaware Buckeye Valley 30
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Holland Springfield 7
Wickliffe 36, Middlefield Cardinal 3
Willard 26, Vermilion 14
Willoughby S. 27, Painesville Riverside 21
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 22, McDermott Scioto NW 16
Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Richmond Edison 6
Wooster 37, Ashland 16
Worthington Christian 53, Cols. KIPP 14
Youngs. Chaney High School 27, Youngs. East 0, 2OT
Zanesville 52, Marietta 28
Zanesville Rosecrans 66, Tol. Christian 24
Zanesville W. Muskingum 47, Morral Ridgedale 0
WEST VIRGINIA
Beallsville, Ohio 43, Paden City 34
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 69, Magnolia 8
Bluefield 49, James Monroe 12
Buffalo 24, Van 21
Capital 57, Riverside 21
Clay County 67, PikeView 13
Clay-Battelle 45, Massanutten Military, Va. 0
Clear Spring, Md. 35, Berkeley Springs 32
Doddridge County 20, Williamstown 7
East Hardy 39, Trinity 0
Fairmont Senior 49, Elkins 7
George Washington 27, Woodrow Wilson 12
Glouster Trimble, Ohio 79, Wahama 0
Greenbrier East 47, Princeton 12
Greenbrier West 27, Midland Trail 20
Huntington 44, Parkersburg 13
Jefferson 64, Hedgesville 14
John Marshall 34, Vincent Warren, Ohio 17
Keyser 61, Mountain Ridge, Md. 14
Lewis County 28, East Fairmont 0
Lincoln 53, Philip Barbour 6
Martinsburg 57, Musselman 14
Meadow Bridge 20, Calhoun County 6
Mingo Central 49, Chapmanville 14
Montcalm 44, Hundred 20
Moorefield 35, Pendleton County 0
Morgantown 52, University 6
Mount View 38, Hannan 0
Nicholas County 52, Westside 0
North Marion 34, Robert C. Byrd 14
Oak Glen 57, Grafton 10
Parkersburg Catholic 67, Webster County 38
Petersburg 43, Tucker County 0
Poca 63, Herbert Hoover 14
Point Pleasant 27, Ripley 10
Preston 27, Buckhannon-Upshur 14
Ritchie County 66, Gilmer County 26
Roane County 34, Liberty Harrison 15
Shady Spring 35, Liberty Raleigh 12
Sissonville 51, Nitro 27
South Charleston 39, St. Albans 0
South Harrison 36, Sherman 14
Spring Mills 35, North Hagerstown, Md. 21
Spring Valley 35, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 0
St. Marys 27, Ravenswood 6
Steubenville, Ohio 48, Linsly 28
Summers County 21, Richwood 14
Tolsia 34, Phelps, Ky. 8
Tug Valley 20, Man 12
Tygarts Valley 21, Pocahontas County 0
Tyler Consolidated 32, Valley Wetzel 6
Washington 58, Hampshire 0
Wayne 61, Logan 26
Weir 54, Brooke 0
Wheeling Park 35, Parkersburg South 27
Winfield 49, Scott 0
Wyoming East 42, Independence 28