GA lands 7 on all-district soccer teams

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team earned seven selections on the 2019 Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association all-Southeast District soccer teams in Division II, as voted on by the coaches within the southeast portion of the Buckeye State.

The Blue Devils (12-5-1) went unbeaten in Ohio Valley Conference play while picking up the program’s second league championship in four years.

GAHS had a pair of first team honorees in sophomore Brody Wilt and freshman Keegan Daniels, while seniors Ian Hill and Andrew Toler joined freshman Maddux Camden as second team selections.

Juniors Colton Roe and Dalton Vanco were both named to the honorable mention squad.

Jake Craven of Marietta was named the D-2 player of the year. Todd Morris and Colten Holdren, both of Marietta, were also respectively chosen as the D-2 head coach and assistant coaches of the year.

Greg Romanello and Aaron Allen were named the Southeast District Referees of the Year.

All-district boys soccer teams

Division II

FIRST TEAM

Braden Bergstrom, McClain; Sam Bernard, Fairfield Union; Jude Braun, Logan Elm; Ty Broermann, Jackson; Max Brooks, Circleville; Kyler Conn, Miami Trace; Jake Craven, Marietta; Keegan Daniels, Gallia Academy; Griffin Foltz, McClain; Sean Fournier, Marietta; Collin Ghearing, Jackson; Danny Goetz, Athens; Brock Haines, Hillsboro; Caleb Hazelbaker, Portsmouth West; Titus Heiser, Hillsboro; Connor Jones, Circleville; Ethan Kearns, Unioto; Ryan Mannix, Marietta; Tyler McClellan, Fairfield Union; Brayden McConnell, Warren; Finn Mitchell, Athens; Todd Norris, Alexander; Caleb Perry, Miami Trace; Austin Shields, Alexander; Drake Teeters, Waverly; Connor Truax, Alexander; Vijay Wangui, Unioto; Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy.

D-2 Player of the Year

Jake Craven, Marietta.

D-2 Coach of the Year

Todd Morris, Marietta.

D-2 Assistant coach of the Year

Colten Holdren, Marietta.

SECOND TEAM

Michael Azagra, Miami Trace; Kody Burns, Miami Trace; Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy; Adam Coil, Marietta; Joe Crabtree, Jackson; Will Bullock, Circleville; Carson DeBord, Unioto; Wesley Dodrill, Athens; Tyler Fritchley, Alexander; Cade Gandor, Marietta; Cade Groce, Fairfield Union; Bodie Hammack, Fairfield Union; Micheal Haynes, Logan Elm; Haydon Hice, McClain; Timothy Ian Hill, Gallia Academy; Britton Kritzwiser, Waverly; Isaac Kuhn, Jackson; Max Lattimer, Circleville; Jared Opperman, Portsmouth West; Gavin Ott, Warren; Noah Reeves, McClain; Zack Riefler, Athens; Ethan Snapp, Hillsboro; Gage Stout, Unioto; Andrew Toler, Gallia Academy; TJ Vogt, Alexander; Landon, Weber Hillsboro.

HONORABLE MENTION

Blake Bennett; Fairfield Union; Christian Caldwell; Miami Trace; Braulio Clouse-Rosas; Athens; Adam Cunningham; Circleville; Charles Downing; Logan Elm; Ethan Feathers; Marietta; Caden Fyffe; Fairfield Union; Shane Gardner; Warren; Micah Geise; Unioto; Jackson Graham; Marietta; Nolan Haislop; Jackson; Richie Lester; McClain; Jason Lovely; Hillsboro; Ethan Marasek; Portsmouth West; Ethan Neidhart; Alexander; Will Pigman; Athens; Frantisek Podlaha; Waverly; Colton Roe; Gallia Academy; Brayden Sallee; Warren; Trey Schaller; Alexander; Justin Shoemaker; Miami Trace; Ashton Sigler; Unioto; Chance Tatman; Logan Elm; Austin Throckmorton; Portsmouth West; Austin Van Allen; Jackson; Dalton Vanco; Gallia Academy; Logan Weber; Hillsboro; Lyle White; McClain; Alex Workman; Waverly; Eddy Zheng; Circleville.

REFEREES OF THE YEAR

Greg Romanello, Aaron Allen.

GAHS sophomore Brody Wilt (26) tries a shot between Chesapeake defenders during an Ohio Valley Conference bout on Oct. 3 in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_11.3-GA-Wilt-1.jpg GAHS sophomore Brody Wilt (26) tries a shot between Chesapeake defenders during an Ohio Valley Conference bout on Oct. 3 in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy freshman Keagen Daniels breaks toward the goal during the Blue Devils’ tournament-opening win on Oct. 14 in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_11.3-GA-Daniels-1.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Keagen Daniels breaks toward the goal during the Blue Devils’ tournament-opening win on Oct. 14 in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

