Panthers rally Rio Grande volleyball

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande’s matchup with Ohio Dominican University on Tuesday night had no bearing on the River States Conference standings.

But given how things finished, the RedStorm have to hope there’s no carry-over effect toward the remainder of their season.

Rio Grande squandered a pair of match points in set three and coughed up an early two-set lead in a 3-2 loss to the Panthers at the Newt Oliver Arena.

ODU, which won for just the third time in 24 outings, secured the victory by scores of 21-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-19, 15-11.

The RedStorm slipped to 16-11 with the loss, just its second in 14 non-conference matches this season.

Rio Grande errors led to nearly half of the 107 points scored by the Panthers in the match. The RedStorm complicated 23 attack errors with a whopping 14 service errors, four reception errors, nine blocking miscues and three ball-handling errors.

Ohio Dominican dropped the first two sets, but the Panthers’ own ineptitude – particularly at serving the ball – had a lot to do with the deficit.

Ten of ODU’s 13 service errors and seven of its 10 ball-handling errors occurred over the first two stanzas.

Rio Grande found itself one point away from a match win on two occasions in set three, but an attack error tied things at 24-all and a kill by the Panthers knotted the score at 25-all.

ODU closed out the set – and extended the match – thanks to a blocking error by the RedStorm and a Panther kill.

Set four saw ODU take control with a 7-2 that snapped a 12-12 tie, while the Panthers erased a 4-1 deficit in set five with seven consecutive winners to take a lead they would never relinquish.

Amanda Remmetter had a match-high 21 kills to go along with 10 digs and a team-high two solo blocks for Ohio Dominican, while Kamryn Maxwell had 14 kills and 12 digs of her own.

Carleigh Deitsch had 30 assists and Allie Rutter had 31 digs in the winning effort for the Panthers, while Zoe Carmichael finished with 16 assists of her own.

Freshman Malorie Colwell (London, OH) and junior Rachael Gilkey (Nelsonville, OH) had 11 and 10 kills, respectively, in the loss for Rio Grande, while junior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) finished with 36 assists, 16 digs and three service aces.

Senior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) had 27 digs and two service aces for the RedStorm and junior Baylee Pursifull (New Carlisle, OH) added a solo block and six block assists.

Rio Grande will return to action on Friday night, traveling to Ohio Christian University for a River States Conference matchup.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Maxwell Center in Circleville.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.