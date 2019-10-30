Lady Knights breeze in tri-match

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — All Lady Knights, all night long.

The Point Pleasant volleyball team picked up at pair of 2-0 victories in a non-conference tri-match on Tuesday in Mason County, with the Lady Knights defeating guests Roane County and Sissonville by an average margin of 17 points per game.

Point Pleasant (27-2-2) — winner of 19 straight matches — took its first lead over Roane County at 2-1 in the opening game and didn’t trail the Lady Raiders again, leading by as many as 15 points and settling for the 25-11 win.

The Lady Knights led wire-to-wire and posted a perfect side-out percentage in the second, sealing the 2-0 victory with a 25-5 triumph.

Peyton Jordan led the victors with 16 service points, including one ace. Addy Cottrill finished with five points and one ace in the win, while Haley Milhoan, Brooke Warner and Baylie Rickard had four points apiece, with two aces by Milhoan. Olivia Dotson rounded out the hosts’ service attack with three points and an ace.

Tristan Wilson paced Point Pleasant at the net with seven kills. Milhoan was next with five kills and a block, followed by Cottrill and Dotson with four kills apiece, with a block by Cottrill, and a team-best 16 assists by Dotson. Warner contributed two kills to the PPHS net attack.

Sissonville (2-36-2) — which fell in three games to the Lady Raiders in Tuesday’s middle match — led 1-0 in both sets against Point Pleasant. The Lady Knights scored 13 in a row after their 1-0 deficit in the first, eventually winning by a 25-10 tally. PPHS had another 13-0 run in the middle of the second game, and ultimately capped off the night with a 25-6 win.

Dotson and Milhoan led the Lady Knights with 13 points and four aces apiece. Jordan contributed seven points to the winning cause, Cottrill chipped in with four points and one ace, while Warner came up with one point.

Dotson also led PPHS at the net with seven kills, two blocks and a match-best 18 assists. Milhoan also posted seven kills, Wilson added five kills and two blocks, while Cottrill came up with four kills and two blocks. Rounding out the Lady Knight net attack, Rickard recorded three kills and Warner wound up with one.

Madison Martin had a team-best three points for Sissonville, with Jenna Hughes and Abigail Bailey adding a point apiece.

The Lady Knights will be back on the court at Ravenswood on Thursday.

PPHS sophomore Baylie Rickard (9) spikes the ball for a kill, during the Lady Knights’ win over Sissonville on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.31-PP-Rickard.jpg PPHS sophomore Baylie Rickard (9) spikes the ball for a kill, during the Lady Knights’ win over Sissonville on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS senior Olivia Dotson (10) tips the ball over the net in front of sophomore teammate Brooke Warner (5), during Tuesday’s tri-match in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.31-wo-PP-Dotson.jpg PPHS senior Olivia Dotson (10) tips the ball over the net in front of sophomore teammate Brooke Warner (5), during Tuesday’s tri-match in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS senior Remington Durst passes the ball in front of classmate Peyton Jordan (1), during the Lady Knights’ victory on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.31-wo-PP-Durst.jpg PPHS senior Remington Durst passes the ball in front of classmate Peyton Jordan (1), during the Lady Knights’ victory on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS senior Haley Milhoan (17) slams a spike over a Sissonville defender, during Tuesday’s tri-match in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.31-wo-PP-Milhoan.jpg PPHS senior Haley Milhoan (17) slams a spike over a Sissonville defender, during Tuesday’s tri-match in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.