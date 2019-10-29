All-OVC volleyball teams

Senior leadership getting rewarded.

A total of a five Blue Angels were chosen on the the 2019 All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball team, as voted on by the coaches within the eight-team league, with all-3 GAHS seniors representing the unbeaten champions.

Gallia Academy didn’t drop a single set in conference for a second straight year, picking up its fifth OVC title in a row.

GAHS head coach Janice Rosier was named league Coach of the Year for the fifth consecutive season and has a 130-18 record in six seasons with the Blue and White.

Gallia Academy seniors Peri Martin and Alex Barnes were both named to the All-OVC first team for a third straight campaign. Martin and Barnes were joined on the first team by Maddie Wright, a first-time honoree.

Martin — who finishes her career with over 2,300 assists — recorded a team-best 824 assists as a senior, while also posting 60 kills, 37 blocks and 37 aces. Barnes, meanwhile, recorded a team-highs in kills and digs, with 321 and 302 respectively, to go along with 38 aces and 16 blocks.

Wright finished the year at second on the team in kills with 216, second in blocks with 42, and third in aces with 46.

Gallia Academy’s honorable mention selection was junior Maddy Petro, also a first-time selection. Petro posted team-bests of 48 aces and 46 blocks, while claiming the third-highest kill total at 187.

2019 All-Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Teams

First Team

GALLIA ACADEMY: Alex Barnes*, Peri Martin*, Maddie Wright.

FAIRLAND: Bailey Roland#, Taylor Webb.

IRONTON: Samantha Lafon*, Riley Schreck*.

SOUTH POINT: Maddy Khounlavong, LaDiamond Crawley.

PORTSMOUTH: Megan Calvin*, Maddie Perry.

CHESAPEAKE: Mollie Watts.

COAL GROVE: Addison Dillow*.

ROCK HILL: Autumn Porter*.

OVC Coach of the Year

Janice Rosier, Gallia Academy.

Honorable Mention

GALLIA ACADEMY: Maddy Petro.

FAIRLAND: Jenna Stone.

IRONTON: Mary Beth Burton.

SOUTH POINT: Olivia Curd.

PORTSMOUTH: Jaiden Rickett#.

CHESAPEAKE: Corrine Ferguson*.

COAL GROVE: Kaleigh Murphy.

ROCK HILL: Whitney Howard.

* — indicates 2017 All-OVC first team selection.

# — indicates 2017 All-OVC honorable mention selection.

Gallia Academy senior Maddie Wright (22) spikes the ball in front of classmates Peri Martin (left) and Alex Barnes (5), during the Blue Angels’ season-ending setback on Oct. 23 in Londonderry, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.30-GA-Wright.jpg Gallia Academy senior Maddie Wright (22) spikes the ball in front of classmates Peri Martin (left) and Alex Barnes (5), during the Blue Angels’ season-ending setback on Oct. 23 in Londonderry, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Blue Angels net 5 total selections; Rosier named COY

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

