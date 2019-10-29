RedStorm men roll past Point Park, 10-2

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — After a quick recognition of its four seniors in pre-game ceremonies, the University of Rio Grande men’s soccer team went about the task of making quick work of rival Point Park University.

The RedStorm bolted to a 4-1 halftime lead before adding six more markers over the final 45 minutes, cruising to a 10-2 rout of the Pioneers, Monday night, in River States Conference play at Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande improved to 13-3 overall and 7-1 in league play with the win, its 10th in as many all-time meetings with PPU.

The Pioneers dropped to 13-3 overall and 5-2 inside the RSC as a result of the loss.

Rio’s 10 goals were its most against Point Park since a 10-0 win over the Pioneers in the first-ever meeting between the two programs on Oct. 5, 2008. The figure also represented a single-game high for the most goals allowed by PPU this season.

The RedStorm dominated from the outset, outshooting their guests, 30-8, overall and 21-6 in shots on goal. Rio also had 10 of the 13 corner kick chances in the match.

Freshman Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile) was a one-man wrecking crew for head coach Scott Morrissey’s squad, scoring four goals and assisting on three others. His 15-point night represented the most by a Rio player in a single game since Richard Isberner’s school record 20-point outing (5 goals, 5 assists) in a 14-0 rout of St. Catherine College on Nov. 5, 2011.

Sophomore Michael Garcia (London, England) added two goals and two assists of his own in the win, while junior Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England) and sophomore Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) added one goal and one assist each.

Borquez got the scoring underway with 17:08 remaining in the first half when he booted in a thru-ball header by Cam Orellana from the top of the 18-yard box.

Point Park tied the match just over 3-1/2 minutes later on a breakaway marker by Mitchell Roell, but Rio Grande took the lead for good a little less than two minutes later when Cam Orellana took a crossing pass from Pedersen and fired a shot past PPU net-minder Jesse Haak and into the back of the net.

Pedersen scored an unassisted marker of his own just 90 seconds later and junior Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England) headed in a free kick by Borquez with 5:34 left before halftime to make it 4-1 at the intermission.

Senior Omar Walcott (Kingston, Jamaica) extended the lead with an unassisted marker just over nine minutes into the second half, but the Pioneers got the goal back when Alan Pinho headed in a free kick by Daan Stormink with 21:19 left to make it 5-2.

Rio turned things into a blowout, though, with five goals in a span of just under 13 minutes to set the final score. Borquez had three of the scores – two off assists by Garcia and the other via a pass from sophomore Macrae Smith (South Bend, IN) – while Garcia had the other two markers off assists from Borquez.

Senior goal keeper Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) recorded four saves in the win for Rio.

Haak had 10 stops in a losing cause for Point Park.

Rio Grande returns to action in its regular season finale on Thursday at Indiana University East. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Centerville High School.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

