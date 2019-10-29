Twyman, Watts advance to state

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Two out of three ain’t bad.

Given the circumstances, two out of 17 isn’t too shabby either.

River Valley sophomore Lauren Twyman and Gallia Academy junior Sarah Watts both secured state berths on Saturday at the 2019 Regional Cross Country championships held at Pickerington High School North in Fairfield County.

Both Twyman and Watts are first-time state qualifiers for a pair of girls programs that haven’t competed at the state meet since the beginning of the decade, and each will be competing in the same Division II final in Hebron.

Twyman earned an at-large spot by finishing 22nd out of 171 competitors with a time of 19:45.3, while Watts was 28th overall with a mark of 19:57.1.

Granville won the Division II girls title with 50 points, while Buckeye Valley was second out of 21 teams with 117 points. The Lady Raiders were 21st overall with a final tally of 503.

Savannah Reese followed Twyman for RVHS by placing 119th with a time of 22:34.8. Kate Nutter (24:40.2) and Emma Lucas (24:44.0) were next with respective efforts of 151st and 153rd, while Ruth Rickett (25:16.3) completed the team score by finishing 158th.

Sydney Blouir (26:46.4) and Nakeisha Sanders (26:48.7) also placed 165th and 166th overall for the Lady Raiders.

Reilly Zink of Granville was the D-2 girls individual champion with a winning mark of 18:25.2.

Unioto won the Division II boys championship with a final tally of 65 points, while Heath was runner-up out of 21 teams with 99 points. Xavier Foehl of Heath defeated the 169-competitor field with a time of 15:46.2.

River Valley had a single entrant in the D-2 boys race as Dylan Fulks placed 121st overall with a time of 18:29.2.

The Lady Eagles were unable to advance out of the Division III girls event, neither collectively nor individually. Eastern ended up ninth out of 16 teams with 230 points.

Mount Gilead won the D-3 team title with 57 points, followed by Centerburg with 87 points. Allison Johnson of MGHS defeated the 134-competitor field with a time of 19:02.7.

Erica Durst paced EHS with a 22nd place time of 20:31.1, followed by Whitney Durst (21:33.1) and Ashton Guthrie (21:47.2) with respective finishes of 54th and 64th.

Alysa Howard (23:14.1) and Lexa Hayes (23:51.2) completed the team tally by placing 94th and 102nd overall.

Mount Gilead also won the Division III boys title with 54 points, with Fredericktown placing second out of 15 teams with 104 points. Derek Amicon of Grandview Heights defeated the 125-competitor field with a time of 15:50.2.

Brayden O’Brien paced the Eagles by placing 29th overall with a mark of 17:21.8. Colton Reynolds was also 64th for EHS with a time of 18:08.6.

Garrett Frazee was 33rd overall for South Gallia with a mark of 17:33.3.

The 2019 OHSAA Cross Country championships will be held Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Region 7 and Region 11 CC championships held at Pickerington High School North on Saturday.

