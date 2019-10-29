Miller represents Rio at Asbury Invitational

WILMORE, Ky. — Senior Kelsey Miller ran to a 40th place finish as the University of Rio Grande’s lone representative in the women’s division of Saturday’s Asbury University Cross Country Invitational.

Miller, a native of Georgetown, Ohio, finished the 2.75-mile course in a time of 21:06.

Zoe Trausch of St. Mary of the Woods College won the individual crown in a time of 17:40.

St. Mary of the Woods also won the team title with 16 points, thanks to each of the top four finishers and six of the top eight scorers.

Georgetown (Ky.) College had 76 points and edged Midway University for runner-up honors by one point in the seven-team competition.

Rio Grande will close out its 2019 schedule on Nov. 9 at the River States Conference Championships in Pittsburgh, Pa.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

