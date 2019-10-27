Point CC ends season at regionals

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The streak, and the season, are over.

The Point Pleasant cross country program will not be represented at the state meet for the first time in four years following the conclusion of Thursday’s Class AA-A Region IV championships held at Ripley High School in Jackson County.

Neither the Black Knights nor the Lady Knights had enough participants to compete as teams, and the four athletes were unable to qualify as individuals for next weekend’s finale at Cabell Midland High School.

Point’s lone female runner — Isabella Sang — placed 29th out of 60 competitors with a time of 26:29.70.

Williamstown won the overall team title with 39 points, while Winfield (41) and Wayne (70) claimed the double-A at-large berths by finishing second and third. Buffalo (152) was sixth out of seven teams, but joined Williamstown as the Class A qualifiers.

Ella Hesson of Williamstown won the girls race with a mark of 20:28.49

Winfield won the boys team title with 23 points, while Ravenswood (87), Williamstown (105) and Wirt County (125) all claimed single-A at-large berths with top four finishes. Wayne (135) was fifth out of 11 teams and joined Winfield as the Class AA qualifiers.

Matthew Scheneberg of Winfield won the 87-competitor boys race with a time of 17:10.21.

Ethan Scott led PPHS with a 24th place time of 20:13.24, followed by Hector Castillo (20:33.17) and Isaac Daniels (24:17.80) with respective finishes of 30th and 63rd.

Visit runwv.com for complete results from the 2019 Class AA-A Region IV championships held Thursday at Ripley High School.

