RedStorm men clobber Carlow

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Just a week removed from being limited to just seven shots in a double-overtime loss at WVU-Tech, the University of Rio Grande gave itself plenty of opportunities to find the net.

And find the net they did.

The RedStorm scored a season-high 13 goals and tallied a season-high 50 shots in a 13-0 rout of visiting Carlow University, Thursday night, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at chilly Evan E. Davis Field.

Rio Grande, ranked No. 14 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, improved to 12-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play with the loss.

Carlow dropped to 0-11 overall and 0-6 in the RSC.

The 13 goals scored represented the most in a single game for Rio since a 14-0 rout of Cincinnati Christian University on Oct. 4, 2018.

The 50 shot attempts were the most in a single game for the RedStorm since a whopping 68 tries in a 9-0 win over Cincinnati Christian on Oct. 26, 2017.

The dominating effort was also the latest in Rio’s all-time series with Carlow.

Since the Celtics debuted their men’s program in 2016, Rio has won all four meetings between the two schools and owns a 48-0 advantage in goals scored.

In Thursday night’s latest meeting, the RedStorm jumped to a 5-0 halftime lead with the first three goals coming a span of just under four minutes.

The final four of Rio’s eight second half markers came in a span of just over 3-1/2 minutes.

Junior Quinnton Haislop (Jackson, OH) led the RedStorm with the first hat trick of his collegiate career, while senior Omar Walcott (Kingston, Jamaica) had two goals and an assist and the duo of junior Ewan McLauchlan (Aroch, Scotland) and sophomore Michael Garcia (London, England) netted two goal each.

Sophomore Nicolas Cam Orellana (Santiago, Chile) had one goal and assisted on another in the winning effort, while sophomore Macrae Smith (South Bend, IN) and junior Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England) had one goal each.

Freshman Matthew Detty (Chillicothe, OH) contributed a pair of assists to the offensive onslaught, while junior Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England) and the freshman duo of Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile) and Diego Montenegro (Santiago, Chile) all had one assist.

Senior goal keeper Richard Dearle (Castle Donington, England) did not face a shot on goal in the winning effort.

Rio finished with a 50-4 edge in overall shots and a 26-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Carlow goalie Adam Myers had 14 saves in a losing cause.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Point Park University. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

