RedStorm volleyball tramples Tigers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — After snapping a four-game losing streak on Monday night, the University of Rio Grande volleyball team’s fourth game in six nights turned out to be exactly what the RedStorm needed – short and sweet.

Head coach Billina Donaldson’s squad needed just 54 minutes to dispatch visiting Salem (WV) International University by scores of 25-16, 25-12, 25-7, Tuesday night, in non-conference action at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Rio Grande improved to 15-9 with the victory, completing a season sweep of the Tigers in the process.

Salem International dropped to 1-28 with the loss.

Rio Grande led nearly the entire night, trailing just 1-0 at the start of the second and third sets.

Rio did cough up a 6-0 lead to start set one but, after the Tigers tied things at both 9-9 and 10-10, a 4-0 run kickstarted the RedStorm toward an early match lead.

After spotting SIU the first point of set two, Rio reeled off 12 of the next 15 winners and never looked back.

In set three, the early 1-0 deficit was followed by a 15-1 run to seal the straight sets victory.

Eight different Rio players had at least one kill, with senior Kinnison Donaldson (Jackson, OH) leading the way with six.

Junior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had 25 digs and six block assists, while senior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) finished with 16 digs and freshman Malorie Colwell (London, OH) had five service aces in the winning effort.

Sophomore Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) also had five block assists for the RedStorm.

Salem International had just four more kills (16) than it did attack errors (12) and finished with a scant .054 attack percentage.

Makhia Hinton had four kills to lead the Tigers, while Alania Weltz recorded eight assists and Elise Valdez tallied 13 digs.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday night when Point Park University visits for a River States Conference match.

First serve is set for 7 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

