GAHS lands 12 on All-OVC

The Gallia Academy soccer programs collectively produced a league-best 12 selections and a pair of coach of the year honorees following the release of the 2019 All-Ohio Valley Conference soccer teams for boys and girls, as voted on by the coaches within the league.

Both the Blue Devils (10-0-0) and the Blue Angels (7-1-0) earned at least a share of their respective league crowns, which allowed each squad to secure four first team selections and a pair of honorable mention representatives.

GAHS boys coach Cory Camden was named Coach of the Year after guiding the Blue and White to an unbeaten and outright championship, while Leah Polcyn repeated as girls Coach of the Year for getting the Blue Angels back to a share of the league title with Rock Hill.

Brody Wilt, Keagan Daniels, Ian Hill and Andrew Toler were first team selections for the Blue Devils, with Maddux Camden and Colton Roe chosen as honorable mention representatives.

Wilt and Hill were also first team honorees a year ago, while Toler was a honorable mention choice in 2018.

Preslee Reed, Kyrsten Sanders, Brooke Johnson and Kylie Clark were first team selections for the Blue Angels, with Koren Truance and Sarah Watts chosen as honorable mention representatives.

Clark and Truance were first team honorees in 2018, while Reed and Sanders were both honorable mention choices a year ago.

Rock Hill was the next closest program to GAHS with 10 total selections. A total of 21 athletes were repeat selections to the All-OVC lists in some capacity.

All-OVC Boys Soccer Team

FIRST TEAM

Gallia Academy (10-0-0): Brody Wilt*, Keagan Daniels, Ian Hill*, Andrew Toler%.

South Point (8-2-0): Tyler Lilly%, Seth Anderson, Mason Kazee.

Rock Hill (5-5-0): Brady Floyd%, Sam Simpson.

Fairland (3-5-2): Jacob Polcyn, Zach Stewart%.

Chesapeake (2-6-2): Marcus Jamie, Brady Wilson.

Portsmouth (0-10-0): Richie Bowman.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Cory Camden, Gallia Academy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Gallia Academy: Maddux Camden, Colton Roe.

South Point: Zane Walters, Matthew Allison.

Rock Hill: Parker Knipp, Jasson Aguilera%.

Fairland: Ethan Stevenson, Xavier Veltri.

Chesapeake: Jonah Ridenour, Brayden Gilpin.

Portsmouth: Alonso Salines, Dylan Cheatham.

All-OVC Girls Soccer Team

FIRST TEAM

Gallia Academy (7-1-0): Preslee Reed%, Kyrsten Sanders%, Brooke Johnson, Kaylie Clark*.

Rock Hill (7-1-0): Lucy Simpson*, Makayla Scott*, Paige Bailey*, Bri Reynolds.

Fairland (3-5-0): Julia White, Maddie Miller%.

South Point (2-5-1): Emilee Whitt*, Jaycie Walters.

Chesapeake (0-7-1): Kelsie Hegemeyer%, Maddie McKee*.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Leah Polcyn, Gallia Academy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Gallia Academy: Koren Truance*, Sarah Watts.

Rock Hill: Grace Stevens%, Kellie Adams.

Fairland: Lexi Hall*, Maddie Arthur.

South Point: Kylee Ellison*, Sarah Roach.

Chesapeake: Olivia Kearns, Emma Hansen.

* — indicates first team selection in 2018.

% — indicates honorable mention selection in 2018.

Gallia Academy senior Brooke Johnson tracks down a loose ball during the first half of a Sept. 18 girls soccer match against Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_GA-Johnson.jpg Gallia Academy senior Brooke Johnson tracks down a loose ball during the first half of a Sept. 18 girls soccer match against Piketon in Piketon, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

