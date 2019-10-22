OVP lands 12 district golfers

The Ohio Valley Publishing area had a dozen people chosen to the Southeast Ohio District Golf Coaches Association teams, as voted on by the coaches within the district.

Leading all local teams with three selections were the Lady Marauders with three. On the Division II girls first team for Meigs is junior Caitlin Cotterill, who was an honorable mention selection a year ago. Also representing the Maroon and Gold, Kylee Robinson was named to the second team, and Mikayla Radcliffe landed on the honorable mention list.

The Gallia Academy girls team earned a pair of all-district spots, with Bailey Meadows on the first team and Lilly Rees as honorable mention. Meadows was a second-team choice for the Blue Angels last season, while Rees was also an honorable mention in 2018.

Representing the Lady Raiders on the Division II girls honorable mention list is Erika Justus.

The Gallia Academy boys claimed a pair of spots on the Division II boys list, with Laith Hamid on second team and Cooper Davis on honorable mention. Davis was also an honorable mention last fall.

Repeating as an honorable mention for Meigs is Bobby Musser. Also on the Division II boys honorable mention list is River Valley’s Blaine Cline.

Southern and Eastern picked up a selection apiece on the Division III boys honorable mention list, with Joey Weaver representing the Tornadoes and Nicholas Durst as the Eagles’ choice.

Division II Boys

First Team

Ty Shoeblock, Unioto Sr.

Connor Hefner, Waverly Sr.

Clayton Thomas, Fairland Jr.

Blake Raineger, Fairfield Union Sr.

Whit Byrd, Alexander Sr.

Trevon Mault, Wheelersburg Jr.

Second Team

Laith Hamid, Gallia Academy Fr.

Denzel Endicott, Piketon Sr.

Jacob Lemley, Chesapeake Jr.

Josh Tipton, Fairfield Union Jr.

Landon Roberts, Fairland Fr.

Levi Gerber, Unioto Sr.

Honorable Mention

Blaine Cline, River Valley; Bobby Musser, Meigs; T.J. Vogt, Alexander; Cole Robertson, Waverly; Austin Hulse, Circleville; Nate Roy, Zane Trace; Brayden Easterling, Ironton; Tanner Stevenson, Wheelersburg; Jaren Stover, Logan Elm; Devon Muer, Fairfield Union; Mason Manns, Fairland; Cooper Davis, Gallia Academy; Jack Workman, Portsmouth; Owen Salyer, Vinton County; Logan Cummins, Piketon.

Coach of the Year

Dan Drummond, Unioto.

Division III Boys

First Team

Broc Jordan, Western Sr.

Owen Carney, Crooksville Jr.

Blake White, Crooksville Jr.

Hunter Dutiel, Miller Sr.

Dalton McDonald, Manchester So.

Luke Hayslip, Manchester So.

Second Team

Eric Dotson, Belpre Sr.

Zach Harless, Whiteoak Sr.

Cameron Young, North Adams Sr.

Brooks Suprano, Waterford Sr.

Clayton Jones, West Union Jr.

Andrew Cochenour, Pike Eastern Sr.

Honorable Mention

Tanner Colfens, Crooksville; Joey Weaver, Southern; Ryland Douley, Fairfield; Nicholas Durst, Eastern; Chase McDonald, Manchester; Blaceton Moore, Trimble; Clay Risner, Whiteoak; Ryan Hendershot, Waterford; Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking; Trey Hettich, Miller; Maveric Ferneau, Western; Oakley Burba, Peebles; T.J. Holt, North Adams; Trenten Brown, Pike Eastern; Jacob Ferrier, Belpre; Andrew Smith, South Webster; Jonathon McDowell, West Union.

Coach of the Year

Brian Carney, Crooksville.

Division II Girls

First Team

Hanna Shrout, Fairland Sr.

Maddi Shoults, Westfall So.

Bailey Meadows, Gallia Academy Sr.

Brooklyn Tolle, North Adams Jr.

Riley McKenzie, Crooksville Fr.

Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs Jr.

Second Team

Ella Seeley, Westfall Sr.

Emily Lott, Unioto Jr.

Ellie Patterson, Fairfield Union Sr.

Elizabeth Hart, Westfall Sr.

Madison Fulton, West Union Sr.

Aliana Collins, Chesapeake Sr.

Kylee Robinson, Meigs Jr.

Honorable Mention

Natalie, Zane Trace; Bela Delawdor, Ironton; Mikayla Radcliffe, Meigs; Linda Lynch, West Union; Kileigh Mitchell, Manchester; Lauren Bevins, Eastern Pike; Allison Baughman, Crooksville; Lilly Rees, Gallia Academy; Emily Cook, Westfall; Erika Justus, River Valley; Addi Speed, Fairland; Makenzie Radabaugh, Vinton County; Hayleigh Risner, Piketon.

Coach of the Year

Kevin Shoults, Westfall.

Gallia Academy freshman Laith Hamid watches a shot during a Sept. 5 round at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_10.23-GA-Hamid.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Laith Hamid watches a shot during a Sept. 5 round at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs junior Caitlin Cotterill watches putt go in on the sixth hole during an Aug. 29 dual golf match with Vinton County at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_MHS-Cotterill.jpg Meigs junior Caitlin Cotterill watches putt go in on the sixth hole during an Aug. 29 dual golf match with Vinton County at Meigs Golf Course in Pomeroy, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.