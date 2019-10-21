Ohio Football Prep Polls

DIVISION I
|1, Mentor (20);8-0;207
|2, Lakewood St. Edward;7-1;172
|3, Fairfield (2);8-0;166
|4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);8-0;141
|5, Cincinnati Elder;7-1;136
|6, Springfield;7-1;101
|7, Euclid;7-1;74
|8, Pickerington Central;7-1;70
|9, Cincinnati Colerain;7-1;38
|10, Cincinnati St. Xavier;6-2;32
Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 25. Canton McKinley 24. Groveport-Madison 22. Springboro 19.<
DIVISION II
|1, Massillon Washington (11);8-0;193
|2, Akron Hoban (7);7-1;178
|3, Toledo Central Catholic (4);8-0;159
|4, Cincinnati La Salle (1);7-1;124
|5, Cincinnati Turpin;8-0;121
|6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;8-0;117
|7, Avon;8-0;102
|8, Mayfield;8-0;80
|9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;7-1;31
|10, Harrison;7-1;24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 23. Massillon Perry 22. Cincinnati Winton Woods 17. Avon Lake 13.<
DIVISION III
|1, New Philadelphia (14);8-0;192
|2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3);8-0;154
|3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4);7-1;151
|4, Trotwood-Madison;7-1;115
|5, Aurora (1);8-0;104
|6, Granville;8-0;97
|7, Streetsboro;8-0;94
|8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1);7-1;67
|9, Chagrin Falls Kenston;7-1;65
|10, Norwalk;7-1;43
Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 34. Wapakoneta 32. Franklin 24. Mansfield 15. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 15.<
DIVISION IV
|1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17);8-0;209
|2, Perry (5);8-0;185
|3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1);7-1;146
|4, Newark Licking Valley;8-0;143
|5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;8-0;96
|6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;7-1;87
|7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;8-0;83
|8, Waynesville;7-1;61
|9, Ottawa-Glandorf;7-1;50
|10, Wintersville Indian Creek;7-1;30
Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Wauseon 28. Germantown Valley View 15. Poland Seminary 15. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Galion 13.<
DIVISION V
|1, Kirtland (20);8-0;227
|2, Orrville (3);8-0;170
|3, West Lafayette Ridgewood;8-0;135
|4, Pemberville Eastwood;8-0;126
|5, Oak Harbor;8-0;117
|6, Ironton;7-1;86
|7, West Liberty-Salem;7-1;78
|8, Springfield Shawnee;7-1;73
|9, West Jefferson;7-1;56
|10, Garrettsville Garfield;8-0;35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 32. Northwood 14. Rootstown 14. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. Amanda-Clearcreek 12.<
DIVISION VI
|1, Anna (13);7-1;193
|2, New Middletown Springfield (1);8-0;142
|3, Glouster Trimble (4);8-0;136
|4, Coldwater (2);7-1;131
|5, Minster;7-1;124
|6, Beverly Fort Frye (2);8-0;120
|7, Liberty Center (1);7-1;51
|8, Mogadore;7-1;49
|9, Mechanicsburg;7-1;48
|10, Howard East Knox;8-0;47
|(tie) Archbold;7-1;47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 39. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 17. Frankfort Adena 12. Arcanum 12.<
DIVISION VII
|1, McComb (15);8-0;191
|2, Maria Stein Marion Local (4);6-2;146
|3, Ft. Loramie;7-1;136
|4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1);7-1;132
|5, Lucas (1);7-1;103
|6, Hamilton New Miami (1);7-0;97
|7, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;6-1;81
|8, Norwalk St. Paul;7-1;80
|9, Leipsic;7-1;72
|10, Hamler Patrick Henry;6-2;50
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 42. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 30.<