Ohio Football Prep Polls

DIVISION I

1, Mentor (20);8-0;207 2, Lakewood St. Edward;7-1;172 3, Fairfield (2);8-0;166 4, Powell Olentangy Liberty (1);8-0;141 5, Cincinnati Elder;7-1;136 6, Springfield;7-1;101 7, Euclid;7-1;74 8, Pickerington Central;7-1;70 9, Cincinnati Colerain;7-1;38 10, Cincinnati St. Xavier;6-2;32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toledo Whitmer 25. Canton McKinley 24. Groveport-Madison 22. Springboro 19.

DIVISION II

1, Massillon Washington (11);8-0;193 2, Akron Hoban (7);7-1;178 3, Toledo Central Catholic (4);8-0;159 4, Cincinnati La Salle (1);7-1;124 5, Cincinnati Turpin;8-0;121 6, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne;8-0;117 7, Avon;8-0;102 8, Mayfield;8-0;80 9, Columbus St. Francis DeSales;7-1;31 10, Harrison;7-1;24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Troy 23. Massillon Perry 22. Cincinnati Winton Woods 17. Avon Lake 13.<

DIVISION III

1, New Philadelphia (14);8-0;192 2, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3);8-0;154 3, Columbus Bishop Hartley (4);7-1;151 4, Trotwood-Madison;7-1;115 5, Aurora (1);8-0;104 6, Granville;8-0;97 7, Streetsboro;8-0;94 8, Dayton Chaminade Julienne (1);7-1;67 9, Chagrin Falls Kenston;7-1;65 10, Norwalk;7-1;43

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson 34. Wapakoneta 32. Franklin 24. Mansfield 15. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 15.<

DIVISION IV

1, Cincinnati Wyoming (17);8-0;209 2, Perry (5);8-0;185 3, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1);7-1;146 4, Newark Licking Valley;8-0;143 5, Gallipolis Gallia Academy;8-0;96 6, Cincinnati Indian Hill;7-1;87 7, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley;8-0;83 8, Waynesville;7-1;61 9, Ottawa-Glandorf;7-1;50 10, Wintersville Indian Creek;7-1;30

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Wauseon 28. Germantown Valley View 15. Poland Seminary 15. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 13. Galion 13.<

DIVISION V

1, Kirtland (20);8-0;227 2, Orrville (3);8-0;170 3, West Lafayette Ridgewood;8-0;135 4, Pemberville Eastwood;8-0;126 5, Oak Harbor;8-0;117 6, Ironton;7-1;86 7, West Liberty-Salem;7-1;78 8, Springfield Shawnee;7-1;73 9, West Jefferson;7-1;56 10, Garrettsville Garfield;8-0;35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Taft 32. Northwood 14. Rootstown 14. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13. Amanda-Clearcreek 12.<

DIVISION VI

1, Anna (13);7-1;193 2, New Middletown Springfield (1);8-0;142 3, Glouster Trimble (4);8-0;136 4, Coldwater (2);7-1;131 5, Minster;7-1;124 6, Beverly Fort Frye (2);8-0;120 7, Liberty Center (1);7-1;51 8, Mogadore;7-1;49 9, Mechanicsburg;7-1;48 10, Howard East Knox;8-0;47 (tie) Archbold;7-1;47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Central Catholic 39. Chillicothe Southeastern 21. Bainbridge Paint Valley 17. Frankfort Adena 12. Arcanum 12.<

DIVISION VII

1, McComb (15);8-0;191 2, Maria Stein Marion Local (4);6-2;146 3, Ft. Loramie;7-1;136 4, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1);7-1;132 5, Lucas (1);7-1;103 6, Hamilton New Miami (1);7-0;97 7, Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights;6-1;81 8, Norwalk St. Paul;7-1;80 9, Leipsic;7-1;72 10, Hamler Patrick Henry;6-2;50

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Bremen 42. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 30.