Blue Devils blast Rock Hill, 48-7

PEDRO, Ohio — Spreading the wealth.

The Gallia Academy football team had 11 different players touch the ball on offense on Friday night in Lawrence County, as the Blue Devils rolled past Ohio Valley Conference host Rock Hill by a 48-7 tally.

The Blue Devils (8-0, 5-0 OVC) — winners of 15 straight regular season games and 14 consecutive conference bouts — got things started on the defensive side of the ball, with Trent Meadows returning an interception 70 yards for six points in the opening stanza.

The GAHS offense made up for lost time in the second quarter, starting with a six-yard touchdown run by Cade Roberts, followed by a two-point pass from Noah Vanco to Ben Cox.

Roberts added a 14-yard touchdown run later in the second, and Andrew Toler followed with his first of three-point after kicks. The Blue Devil lead was 28-0 by halftime, thanks to a touchdown pass from Vanco to Donevyn Woodson.

The Blue and White were ahead 35-0 in the third quarter, with a 23-yard touchdown run from Briar Williams.

Rock Hill (1-7, 1-4) ended the shut out bid in the final period, with a nine-yard touchdown run by T.J. McGinnis followed by a point-after kick from Chase DeLong.

The Blue Devils got those seven points back with a one-yard touchdown run by Brody Fellure and an extra-point kick by Caleb Geiser. GAHS then put the cherry on top of its 48-7 triumph with a 21-yard scoring pass from Fellure to Mason Skidmore.

Gallia Academy had a 238-to-183 advantage in total offense, and a 9-to-8 edge in first downs in the win. The Blue and White had 170 of their yards on the ground, while RHHS gained all-but-10 in the run game. The Redmen committed all-three of the game’s turnovers and were penalized three times for 25 yards, while Gallia Academy had one five-yard flag.

Vanco completed 5-of-6 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Fellure — who ran four times for 44 yards and one touchdown — completed both of his pass attempts for a total of 28 yards and one score.

Williams and Michael Beasy finished with 37 yards apiece, on two and seven carries respectively, with Williams scoring once and grabbing one two-yard pass.

Geiser ran three times for 33 yards, while Roberts carried the ball six times for 30 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Donevyn Woodson combined two carries with two receptions for 14 total yards and one score.

Cox caught two passes for 25 yards in the win, Skidmore had a 21-yard touchdown reception, while Evan Rodgers hauled in one pass for seven yards.

McGinnis led the hosts with 60 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Logan Hankins was next for Rock Hill, picking up 47 yards on 13 totes.

The Blue and White will be back at Memorial Field to host 7-1 Ironton on Friday. Whichever team claims victory in that game will also secure at least a share of the OVC championship.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

