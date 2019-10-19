Marauders fall at Logan, 39-19

LOGAN, Ohio — The Logan Chieftains jumped out to 20-0 lead at the end of the first period and went on to defeat the Meigs Marauders 39-19 in a non-conference football contest Friday night at Chieftain Field.

Braeden Spatar rush for 164 yards, and threw for 128 more as the Chieftains rolled up 453 total yards against the maroon and gold. Spatar ran for three scores and added another touchdown through the air for Logan.

Spatar put Logan on top just four plays into the contest on a 26 yard keeper, after a four and out by Meigs the Chieftains made it 14-0 at the 8:19 mark of the first period on a 51 yard run by Ian Frasure.

With 26 second left in the first period, Traten Poling pulled in a 46 yard scoring pass from Spatar to give Logan a 20-0 lead.

Logan made it a 26-0 lead midway through the second period on a seven yard run by Colton Ruff.

The Marauders scored with 3:32 left in the first half when Coulter Cleland found Wes Metzger down the sideline from 38 yards out for the score.

That drive was aided by a roughing the kicker penalty on Logan to give the Marauders new life and a fresh set of downs.

Spatar added runs of four and seven in the third period to increase the Chieftain lead to 39-7.

But Meigs came right back and Cleland hit a sliding Meztger from seven yard out with 9:08 left in the game. Cleland scored the games final touchdown with 4:29 left on a 12 yard scamper to the pylon.

Spatar carried 14 times for 164 yards to lead Logan, Frasure added 80 in just seven tries and Colton Ruff chipped in with 59 in 10 attempts.

Spatar was 7 of 11 in the air for 128 yards. Poling led all receivers with four catches for 99 yards.

Cleland led the Marauders with 69 yards in 11 carries, the sophomore was also 12 of 24 in the air for 125 yards.

Noah Metzger added 64 yards in eight carries and Abe Lundy 28 in six attempts. Wyatt Hoover caught five passes for 63 yards and Metzger added two for 45.

The Marauders (1-7) will return to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division action Friday as they travel to Wellston.

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for Ohio Valley Publishing.

