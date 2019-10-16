Black Knights top Capital, 3-1

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A really good road win.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team notched its fifth consecutive victory and moved over the .500 mark in road contests Tuesday night with a 3-1 decision over host Capital in a non-conference friendly in Kanawha County.

The Black Knights (10-3-5) built a 1-0 halftime lead and were up by as many as two goals with 18 minutes left in regulation, but the Cougars (6-11-2) did manage to knot things up early in the second half.

The Red and Black — who finish the regular season with a 4-3-2 road mark — took their first lead in the 38th minute as Adam Veroski collected a corner kick in front of the net.

The junior gathered possession, made a quick move and fired a shot from 18 yards out into the left side goal for a 1-0 intermission edge.

Capital’s only goal came in the 53rd minute on a rebound in front of PPHS keeper Nick Smith.

Garrett Hatten made it a permanent lead in the 58th minute as the senior ran down a forward pass that managed to draw the CHS keeper out of the net area.

Hatten got to the ball first and, from 20 yards out, tapped it over the head of the Capital keeper before running it down again to finish the open goal.

Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy gave PPHS its biggest lead of the match in the 62nd minute as the junior netted a 30-yard free kick past the outstretched hands of the keeper, making it a 3-1 advantage.

The Black Knights outshot the hosts by a 12-10 overall margin, but the Cougars did manage an 8-6 edge in shots on goal. CHS also claimed an 8-6 advantage in corner kicks.

Smith made six saves in goal for Point Pleasant, while Luke Pinkerton also made a stop in the his eight minutes in net.

OVB Field will host both the semifinals and the championship match of the 2019 Class AA-A Region IV boys soccer tournament next week. The top-seeded Black Knights face the winner of the Nitro-Ravenswood contest at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Point Pleasant completes its regular season schedule on Saturday when it welcomes Ravenswood at 11 a.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.