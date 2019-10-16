Blue Angels ousted by Warren, 3-1

VINCENT, Ohio — A second season in the books.

The Gallia Academy girls soccer team — co-champion of the Ohio Valley Conference — had its second season of competition come to an end on Tuesday in Washington County, with second-seeded Warren claiming a 3-1 victory over the seventh-seeded Blue Angels in the Division II sectional semifinal.

Warren (11-3-3) broke the scoreless with around six minutes to play in the first half, with Macie Smith finding the back of the net after an assist from Lacey Cline.

There was enough time left in the half for the Lady Warriors to go up 2-0, with Taylor Sloan scoring an unassisted goal.

Gallia Academy (9-6-2) ended the shut out bid 22 minutes into the second half, with Kyrsten Sanders scoring on an assist from Preslee Reed.

However, Warren put the cherry on top of its 3-1 win with eight minutes to go, as Smith found the net on an assist from Kaylee McGee.

In goal for GAHS, Brooklyn Hill claimed 13 saves. Meanwhile, Millie Ryan had two saves for the victors.

The Blue Angels also dropped their regular season meeting with the Lady Warriors, falling on Aug. 24 in Vincent by a 4-0 tally.

