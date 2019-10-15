Lady Eagles win 9th straight title

ATHENS, Ohio — Within striking distance of a decade.

The Eastern girls cross country team secured its ninth consecutive Hocking Division title on Saturday at the 2019 Tri-Valley Conference championships held at The Venue of Athens in Athens County.

The Lady Eagles had all five of their competitors finish in the top 11 spots of a 30-person race, allowing the Green and White to cruise to a 27-point win in the 3-team field.

Eastern finished the day with 23 points, with Belpre beating Federal Hocking on a tiebreaker for the second spot. Both teams completed the day with 50 points apiece, but the sixth runner for BHS finished four spots ahead of the FHHS sixth runner.

EHS freshman Erica Durst posted the only under-20-minute time in the race with a winning mark of 19:21.95. The Lady Eagles also came away with three of the seven all-league accolades presented at the event.

Whitney Durst (21:13.98) and Ashton Guthrie (21:16.06) secured all-league honors with respective finishes of fourth and fifth. Alysa Howard (22:28.89) and Lexa Hayes (22:45.85) completed the winning EHS tally by placing 10th and 11th overall.

Southern’s lone female entrant, senior Sydney Roush, came away with all-league accolades after placing seventh with a mark of 21:48.51.

South Gallia had a trio of participants in the TVC Hocking girls race. Alina Malyshevska led the way with a 24th place time of 26:23.49, followed by Gulnara Chepiyeva (30:40.19) and Lusine Avetisyan (38:11.55) with respective finishes of 27th and 29th.

The Vinton County girls came away with top honors in the TVC Ohio Division after posting a winning tally of 26. Athens (40) was the overall runner-up, while River Valley (78) and Alexander (96) completed the 4-team field.

Rylee Fee (18:35.24) and Olivia Mayers (18:59.24) gave VCHS a solid 1-2 punch as the pair placed first and second in the 50-competitor event.

Lauren Twyman secured all-league honors by leading the Lady Raiders with a third place effort of 19:17.64. Savannah Reese (21:31.93) and Ruth Rickett (22:47.34) were next for RVHS with respective finishes of 15th and 23rd.

Kate Nutter (22:49.38) and Emma Lucas (22:50.11) completed the team tally by placing 26th and 27th. Sydney Blouir (25:00.34) and Nakeisha Shriver (25:13.31) were also 41st and 42nd overall.

On the boys side of things, the Raiders finished third out of three teams in the TVC Ohio event. Athens won the team championship with a perfect score of 15, while Vinton County (56) finished ahead of RVHS (71) for the runner-up spot.

Zachary Kessler of Athens won the 43-competitor boys race with a mark of 16:23.49. Teammate Jack Myers was the overall runner-up with a time of 16:26.51.

Dylan Fulks secured all-league accolades by leading the Raiders with a sixth place effort of 16:49.86. Cody Wooten was next with an 11th place finish of 17:28.24.

Ryan Lollathin (19:45.95) and Nathan Young (20:00.45) were next for RVHS with respective finishes of 30th and 32nd, while Ryan Snyder (20:00.93) completed the team tally by placing 33rd. Kade Alderman was also 38th with a mark of 21:28.57.

Jarod Koenig was the lone Meigs entrant and placed 29th overall with a time of 19:45.81.

Trimble won the TVC Hocking boys crown with a final score of 26. Belpre was the runner-up with 32 points, while Federal Hocking completed the 3-team field with 72 points.

Eastern had two all-league recipients in Brayden O’Brien and Colton Reynolds. O’Brien placed fifth out of 34 runners with a time of 16:55.93, while Reynolds was sixth with a mark of 17:05.20.

South Gallia had one all-league honoree in Garrett Frazee, who placed fourth with a time of 16:52.34. Griffin Davis was also 29th with a mark of 21:42.08.

Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the individual title in the TVC Hocking with a time of 15:41.07. Brayden Weber of Trimble was the runner-up with a time of 16:30.33.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 TVC cross country championships held Saturday at The Venue in Athens.

