GAHS competes at OVC meet

PEDRO, Ohio — Results of the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference cross country championships had most of the league seeing red, while the Redmen and Redwomen were both looking at gold.

The Rock Hill boys and girls cross country teams won the respective championships at the 2019 league meet, hosted by RHHS on Saturday.

Winning the OVC for the fifth year in a row, the RHHS boys turned in a team total of 22, a full 49 ahead of Fairland in second. Coal Grove claimed third with a 75, Gallia Academy was fourth at 84, while Portsmouth capped off the five-team field with 122.

Todd Elliott led the Blue Devils with a time of 20:04.28, good enough for 10th overall. Tristan Crisenbery was next for GAHS, placing 18th with a time of 23:16.09. Ethan Lawler was 19th with a time of 23:18.62 for Gallia Academy, Ethan Saunders was 22nd with a time of 23:33.53, while Trinton Eggers claimed 23rd with a time of 23:44.28 to round out the Blue Devil total.

Gallia Academy’s potential tie-breakers were Gabe Russell and Garytt Schwall, who finished 24th and 25th with respective times of 23:45.06 and 23:49.44.

Fairland’s Ethan Lafon was the boys individual champion, pacing a field of 35 runners with a time of 17:53.18.

The Rock Hill girls team — winning the OVC for the first time ever — turned in a team total of 36, eight ahead of runner-up Coal Grove. Fairland took third with a score of 69, Ironton was fourth with 91, while GAHS rounded out the five-team field with 100.

Krystal Davison led the Blue Angels with a 12th place finish and a time of 25:42.81. Next for the Blue and White, Kristen Jamora was 19th with a time of 28:07.75 and Brooke Hamilton was 20th with a time of 28:17.66. Rounding out the GAHS team score, Taylor Facemire was 22nd with a time of 28:58.81, and Eliza Davies took 28th with a time of 31:46.22.

The potential tie-breakers for GAHS were Calista Barnes with a 29th place finish and a time of 34:09.15, as well as Chloe Rogers with a 31st place mark of 34:09.15.

Rock Hill’s Camryn Miller won the 34-girl race with a time of 22:29.78.

Visit www.baumspage.com for complete results of the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference championships.

Gallia Academy freshman Krystal Davison hits full stride during the varsity girls event at the 2019 Skyline Bowling Invitational held Sept. 3 at GAHS in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_GA-Davison.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Krystal Davison hits full stride during the varsity girls event at the 2019 Skyline Bowling Invitational held Sept. 3 at GAHS in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

