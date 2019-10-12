Posted on by

Week 7 OVP football box scores


Gallia Academy 44, Coal Grove 20

CGHS 0 14 0 6 20
GAHS 0 22 7 15 44

Scoring Summary

Second Quarter

CG: Austin Stapleton 6 run (kick failed) 11:13

GA: Michael Beasy 65 run (Andrew Toler kick) 10:51

CG: Austin Stormes 16 run (Cory Borders run) 8:31

GA: Beasy 26 run (Toler kick) 6:53

GA: Cameron Webb 48 pass from Noah Vanco (Briar Williams pass from Vanco) 6:44

Third Quarter

GA: Beasy 7 run (Toler kick) 3:53

Fourth Quarter

GA: Williams 38 pass from Vanco (Beasy run) 11:24

GA: Donevyn Woodson 27 pass from Vanco (Toler kick) 5:20

CG: Malachai Wheeler 11 run (run failed) 2:15

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * CG GA
First Downs 18 16
Rushes-Yards 51-297 31-290
Pass Yards 23 170
Total Yards 320 460
Comp-Att-Int 2-4-0 8-11-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 5-40
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1

RUSHING

CG: Austin Stormes 16-160, Austin Stapleton 23-111, Malachai Wheeler 2-21, Clay Ferguson 1-4, Cory Borders 9-1.

GA: Michael Beasy 18-214, Donevyn Woodson 2-47, James Armstrong 8-32, TEAM 3-(-3)

PASSING

CG: Cory Borders 2-4-0 23.

GA: Noah Vanco 8-11-0 170.

RECEIVING

CG: Malachai Wheeler 1-16, Austin Stormes 1-7.

GA: Donevyn Woodson 3-63, Cameron Webb 1-48, Briar Williams 1-38, Cade Roberts 1-17, Ben Cox 1-6, James Armstrong 1-(-2).

Ravenswood 42, Southern 35

RHS 14 14 6 8 42
SHS 21 7 7 0 35

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

R: Jacob Anthony 30 run (kick good)

S: Will Wickline 6 pass from Gage Shuler (kick good)

R: Chase Hood 70 run (kick good)

S: Trey McNickle 46 run (conversion failed)

S: McNickle 5 run (conversion good)

Second Quarter

R: Hood 6 run (kick good)

R: Jaycob Creel 40 run (kick good)

S: McNickle 8 run (kick good)

Third Quarter

R: Anthony 18 run (kick failed)

S: McNickle 11 run (kick good)

Fourth Quarter

R: Creel 3 run (conversion good)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * R S
First Downs 25 18
Rushes-Yards 57-479 36-219
Pass Yards 0 61
Total Yards 479 280
Comp-Att-Int 0-2-0 6-14-0
Penalties-Yards 1-5 5-34
Fumbles Lost 2 1

RUSHING

R: Chase Hood 21-191, Jacob Anthony 17-160, Jaycob Creel 10-56, Wayne Stephens 3-26, Isaiah Casto 4-24, Sam Strum 2-22.

S: Trey McNickle 22-122, Gage Shuler 14-97.

PASSING

R: Jaycob Creel 0-2-0 0.

S: Gage Shuler 6-14-0 61.

RECEIVING

R: none.

S: Chase Bailey 2-21, Trey McNickle 2-11, Cole Steele 1-23, Will Wickline 1-6.

Belpre 42, South Gallia 12

SGHS 6 0 0 6 12
BHS 0 14 14 14 42

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

SG: Kyle Northup 24 run (run failed) 4:56

Second Quarter

B: Logan Adams 8 run (Tyce Church kick) 7:39

B: Walker Feick 63 pass from Connor Baker (Church kick) 1:55

Third Quarter

B: Adams 27 INT return (Church kick) 7:25

B: Adams 12 run (Church kick) 0:29

Fourth Quarter

SG: Northup 70 run (run failed) 10:20

B: Adams 34 run (Church kick) 7:58

B: Cody Daugherty 1 run (Church kick) 1:26

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * SG B
First Downs 6 12
Rushes-Yards 34-187 33-192
Pass Yards 59 142
Total Yards 246 334
Comp-Att-Int 3-8-1 6-11-0
Penalties-Yards 9-84 9-64
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1

RUSHING

SG: Kyle Northup 27-166, Justin Butler 6-11, Tristan Saber 2-7.

B: Logan Adams 11-104, P.J. Allder 5-30, Nick Godfrey 7-25, Connor Baker 7-13, Cody Daugherty 2-4.

PASSING

SG: Kyle Northup 2-2-0 54, Tristan Saber 1-6-1 5.

B: Connor Baker 6-11-0 142.

RECEIVING

SG: Ashton Janey 1-49, Tristan Saber 1-5, Brayden Hammond 1-5.

B: Walker Feick 6-142.

Athens 60, Meigs 24

MHS 0 6 6 12 24
AHS 16 20 8 16 60

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

A: Corbin Stalder 32 run (Joey Moore run) 11:04

A: Moore 19 run (Brayden Halbert pass from Moore) 2:05

Second Quarter

A: Halbert 43 pass from Moore (Moore run) 10:17

A: Stalder 2 run (run failed) 8:12

M: Abe Lundy 64 pass from Coulter Cleland (kick failed) 7:26

A: Moore 48 run (pass failed) 4:56

Third Quarter

M: Wyatt Hoover 36 pass from Cleland (pass failed) 7:49

A: Peyton Gail 11 run (Robby Brice run) 6:34

Fourth Quarter

M: Hoover 20 pass from Cleland (pass failed) 8:14

A: Levi Neal 57 pass from Landon Wheatley (Neal pass from Wheatley) 8:05

A: Wheatley 47 INT return (Brice run) 7:03

M: Robert Dixon 3 run (no PAT attempt) 0:00

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * M A
First Downs 11 16
Rushes-Yards 21-100 29-337
Pass Yards 244 207
Total Yards 344 544
Comp-Att-Int 14-25-2 12-20-0
Penalties-Yards 7-47 5-40
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0

RUSHING

M: Noah Metzger 10-51, Robert Dixon 5-42, Wyatt Hoover 1-10, Abe Lundy 3-5, Coulter Cleland 2-(-8).

A: Joey Moore 14-174, Corbin Stalder 11-158, Peyton Gail 1-7, Robby Bryce 2-(-2), Landon Wheatley 1-(-2).

PASSING

M: Coulter Cleland 14-24-1 244, Kolten Thomas 0-1-1 0.

A: Joey Moore 11-18-0 150, Landon Wheatley 1-2-0 57.

RECEIVING

M: Abe Lundy 5-114, Noah Metzger 3-26, Wyatt Hoover 2-56, Wes Metzger 2-40, Robert Dixon 1-5, Cameron Burnem 1-3.

A: Braedan Halbert 3-64, Peyton Gail 3-30, Brayden Markins 2-28, Reece Wallace 2-14, Levi Neal 1-57, Corbin Stalder 1-14.

Linsly 49, Point Pleasant 21

LS 0 7 14 28 49
PP 7 7 0 7 21

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

PP: Brady Adkins 1 run (Elicia Wood kick) 5:44

Second Quarter

PP: Jovone Johnson 67 run (Wood kick) 11:41

LS: Kobe Hill 29 pass from Hunter Kelley (Joad Lima kick) 10:51

Third Quarter

LS: Trevin Tush 35 pass from Kelley (Lima kick) 9:54

LS: Marc Kaufmann 4 run (Lima kick) 0:25

Fourth Quarter

LS: Chance Knight fumble recovery in end zone (Lima kick) 11:51

LS: Tush 3 run (Lima kick) 11:05

LS: Kaufmann 8 run (Lima kick) 7:05

LS: Kelley 45 fumble return (Lima kick) 5:54

PP: Tyler Hinzman 1 run (Wood kick) 0:28

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * LS PP
First Downs 12 18
Rushes-Yards 27-131 54-316
Pass Yards 115 52
Total Yards 246 368
Comp-Att-Int 7-14-0 6-9-1
Penalties-Yards 5-35 6-49
Fumbles-Lost 0 3

RUSHING

LS: Hunter Kelley 10-62, Marc Kaufmann 6-43, Trevin Tush 4-14, Carl Nyh 4-8, Steven Felton 2-6, Kobe Hill 1-(-2).

PP: Jovone Johnson 9-129, Brady Adkins 20-71, Evan Roach 8-39, Tyler Hinzman 4-16, Hunter Bush 13-7.

PASSING

LS: Hunter Kelley 7-13-0 115, Kobe Hill 0-1-0 0.

PP: Hunter Bush 6-8-0 52, Evan Roach 0-1-1 0.

RECEIVING

LS: Kobe Hill 4-56, Trevin Tush 2-43, Steven Felton 1-16.

PP: Nick Parsons 4-43, Trey Peck 1-7, Nick Leport 1-2.