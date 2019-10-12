Bulldogs bite Meigs, 60-24

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Athens quarterback Joey Moore racked up 544 total yards in leading the Bulldogs to a 60-24 win over the Meigs Marauders Friday at Athens High School.

Moore threw for 150 yards and two scores, and added 174 yards in 14 carries on the ground. Corbin Stalder chipped in with 158 yards on the ground for the Bulldogs.

Athens received the opening kickoff and it took the Bulldogs fast paced offense just four plays to score. Stalder took it in from 32 yards out at the 11:04 mark of the period. Athens who was 7 of 8 in two point conversions made it 8-0 on a Moore run.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 16-0 when Moore scored from 19 yards out at the 2:50 mark of the first period. The Bulldogs increased the lead to 30-0 on a second period 43 yard pass from Moore to Braedan Halbert, and a two yard run by Stalder.

On the first play after Stalder’s run, Coulter Cleland hit Abe Lundy with a screen pass. Lundy slipped a tackler in the backfield and went 64 yards for the score to pull the Marauders to with in 30-6.

Moore made it 36-6 at the half on a 48 yard dash with4:56 left before intermission.

Meigs scored to begin the second half as Cleland found Hoover from 36 yards out to make it a 36-12 game. That score was set up by a 26 yard pass from Cleland to Lundy. But the host came right back and made it 44-12 at the end of three when Peyton Gail scored from 11 yards out with 6:34 left.

The Marauders pulled to within 44-18 early in the fourth period when Cleland hit Hoover again this time from 20 yards out.

But Landon Wheatley threw a 57 yard pass to Levi Neal, and one play later Whitley picked off a Meigs pass and went 47 yards for the score to make it 60-18. The Marauders closed out the scoring on the games final play when Robert Dixon scored from two yards out.

Moore was 11 of 18 in the air for 150 yards, Halbert caught three for 64, Peyton Gail three for 20, Brayden Markins two for 28 and Reece Wallace two for 14. Moore carried 14 times for 174 yards and Stalder added 11 tries for 158.

For Meigs Cleland was 14 of 24 in the air for 244 yards, Lundy caught five for 114, Hoover two for 56, Noah Metzger three for 27, and Wes Metzger added two for 40. Metzger led Meigs with 51 yards in 10 tries, Robert Dixon added 42 in five carries.

The Marauders (1-6, 0-4) travel to Hocking County for a non-conference encounter with Logan.

Meigs junior Abe Lundy, right, tries to elude an Athens defender during Friday night’s TVC Ohio football contest in The Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_MHS-Lundy.jpg Meigs junior Abe Lundy, right, tries to elude an Athens defender during Friday night’s TVC Ohio football contest in The Plains, Ohio. Dave Harris|OVP Sports

By Dave Harris For Ohio Valley Publishing

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for the Ohio Valley Publishing.

Dave Harris is a sports correspondent for the Ohio Valley Publishing.