Eagles blank RedStorm women

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — For a fourth consecutive outing, the University of Rio Grande enjoyed an advantage in shots.

For a third straight time, the RedStorm failed to capitalize on said advantage.

Cincinnati Christian University scored midway through the first half and late in the second period for a 2-0 win over Rio Grande, Thursday night, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Northern Kentucky University.

The Eagles stopped a five-game winless streak, improving to 4-7-1 overall and 1-2-1 in league play with the victory.

Rio slipped to 1-11 overall and 1-3 inside the RSC as a result of the loss.

The RedStorm finished with a 21-16 edge in shots overall and a commanding 15-6 cushion in shots on goal, but failed to score for the second straight outing and the seventh time this season.

CCU scored what proved to be the only goal it would need with 23:56 remaining in the first half when Jodi Litzler gathered in an errant goal kick and fired a shot which ricocheted off the hand of Rio freshman keeper Jayla Brown (Chillicothe, OH) and into the net.

That scant lead held up until an unassisted marker by Maren Hance set the final score with 3:48 left to play.

Brown finished with four saves in the loss the RedStorm.

Kacy Zimmerman stopped 14 shots in goal for the Eagles.

Rio Grande returns to action on Monday when it travels to Owensboro, Ky. for a meeting with Brescia University.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

