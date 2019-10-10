Blue Devils take down Fairland, 3-1

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — A little bit of drama on the way to perfection.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team finished its perfect run through the Ohio Valley Conference on Tuesday in Lawrence County, with the Blue Devils rallying back to take a 3-1 victory over Fairland.

Gallia Academy (10-3-1, 10-0 OVC) — which claimed a 2-0 victory over the Dragons on Sept. 5 in Centenary — fell behind 1-0 in Tuesday’s match, with Fairland’s Adam Marcum scoring with 30:37 left in the first half.

The Blue Devils trailed 1-0 at halftime and finally tied it up with 10:07 left in regulation, as Brody Wilt scored on a penalty kick.

The match wasn’t tied for long, as GAHS freshman Keagen Daniels scored on an assist from Wilt with 8:42 to go, kicking the ball over the keeper, off the crossbar and into the back of the net.

Gallia Academy added one more goal for good measure at the 1:00 mark, with Wilt assisting Dalton Vanco with a pass from the corner to the back of the six-yard box.

Blue Devil goal keeper Bryson Miller had two saves in the win, while Jacob Polcyn claimed eight saves for Fairland.

After visiting Jackson on Thursday, GAHS will be back at home against Southeastern on Saturday.

