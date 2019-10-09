Rio Grande volleyball wallops Warriors

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande set season-high marks for attack percentage and service aces en route to a 3-0 rout of Appalachian Bible College, Tuesday night, at Gilmore Gymnasium.

The RedStorm needed just 57 minutes to post the 25-6, 25-11, 25-13 win over the Warriors.

Rio Grande improved to 13-5 with the victory, its 12th in the last 14 outings.

Appalachian Bible slipped to 3-8 with the loss.

Head coach Billina Donaldson’s squad tallied a .412 attack percentage (39 kills, 6 attack errors, 80 attacks) and finished with 17 service aces in the first of a six-match road swing.

Junior Rachael Gilkey (Nelsonville, OH) led Rio Grande along the net with nine kills, while junior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) had 32 assists and a pair of block assists.

Senior Katie Hemsley (Jackson, OH) had 11 digs and a match-high four aces, while junior Ryanne Stoffel (Englewood, OH) also had 11 digs in the winning effort.

Senior Kinnison Donaldson (Jackson, OH), sophomore Ashley Taylor (Chillicothe, OH) and freshman Kacie Frame (Toledo, OH) all had three service aces each for the RedStorm.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday night when it opens a River States Conference weekend road swing at Midway University.

First serve is set for 7 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

