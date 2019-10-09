RedStorm finishes 4th in RSC Fall Preview

FLORENCE, Ind. — The magical opening round the University of Rio Grande men’s golf team enjoyed on Monday turned into a disappearing act on Tuesday.

The RedStorm, who took a 4-shot lead over Midway University and Indiana University East after the opening 18 holes, finished fourth following the final round of the River States Conference Fall Preview at the Belterra Golf Resort.

Rio’s opening round score of 13-over par 297 ballooned to a 36-over 320 on Tuesday, leaving head coach Keith Wilson’s club in a three-spot drop to fourth place.

IU East took the team title, finishing 14-over par on Tuesday and 31-over par 599 for the tourney.

Indiana University Kokomo had the best team score of the day on Tuesday at 13-over par and finished in a tie for second place with Midway at 38-over par 606. The Eagles were 21-over par on Tuesday.

Midway’s Cody French and IU East’s Brady Wheeler tied for first individually at 1-under par 141. French had the top round on Tuesday, carding a 3-under par 68.

Rio Grande’s top individual finish came from junior Jarod Lemaster (Jackson, OH), who tied for seventh place with an 8-over par 150. He fired a 6-over par 77 over the final 18 holes.

Senior Logan Sheets (Bidwell, OH) grabbed 20th place at 12-over par 154.

Also representing the RedStorm was sophomore Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH), who tied for 23rd at 14-over 156; sophomore Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH), who was part of a tie for 25th place at 15-over par 157; and freshman Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH), who was 47th at 37-over 179.

Rio Grande will close out its fall schedule next Monday and Tuesday at the Roger Merb Invitational hosted by Shawnee State University at the Elks Golf Club in McDermott, Ohio.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

